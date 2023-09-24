09/20/2023 – Slow Spoken Messages

Civilians are being brought to safety from Nagorno-Karabakh

According to Armenian information, more than 7,000 civilians from 16 towns were brought to safety after the start of a large-scale Azerbaijani military operation in the Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is predominantly inhabited by Armenians. The Defense Ministry in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku said the military operation was aimed at enforcing the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the area as stipulated in the ceasefire after the last Nagorno-Karabakh war in 2020. According to local authorities, at least 25 people were killed by Azerbaijani shelling.

Chancellor warns against fake peace in Ukraine

In his speech at the UN general debate in New York, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz supported international efforts for peace in Ukraine. At the same time, the world must beware of pseudo-solutions that only have peace in the name, warned Scholz. Because peace without freedom means oppression. Peace without justice is called diktat. Moscow must now finally understand this. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin once again called on the Chancellor to end the war. Russia is responsible for this war. And it is Russia’s president who can end it at any time with a single order.

Taliban should be held accountable for discrimination

According to Germany and eleven other countries, the Taliban ruling Afghanistan should be held accountable for discrimination against women and girls. Since the radical Islamists returned to power in August 2021, women and girls have been slowly but surely removed from public life through a series of decrees, said a joint statement published by the Foreign Office in Berlin. The impact on the mental health of women and girls is devastating. The signatories include eight EU countries.

UN high seas protection agreement ready for signing

After years of struggle, the first international high seas protection agreement is ready for signing from this Wednesday. For Germany, Environment Minister Steffi Lemke and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will sign the UN agreement in New York. For the first time, the treaty provides for protected areas outside the exclusive economic zones of individual states. This is important because more than 60 percent of the ocean areas are outside these zones. Marine ecosystems produce about half of the oxygen humans need to breathe. They also absorb a large amount of climate-damaging carbon dioxide.

Charles and Camilla on a state visit to France

King Charles III and Camilla begin a three-day state visit to France this Wednesday. The British monarch couple’s stops are Paris and Bordeaux. At the start, Charles and Camilla are welcomed at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. A meeting with French head of state Emmanuel Macron is planned later. It will also cover the situation in the Sahel and Ukraine as well as the topics of climate and biodiversity. In the evening there will be a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles. The royal couple’s visit was actually supposed to take place in March, but was postponed due to the violent protests against Macron’s pension reform.

London puts bankrupt city of Birmingham under supervision

The British government is sending a commission to put the insolvent city of Birmingham on a consolidation course. At the beginning of September, the city effectively declared itself bankrupt. The government of conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak justified the step by saying that the city council, led by the opposition Labor Party, had not adequately fulfilled its duties. According to the BBC, there is a hole in the budget equivalent to more than 100 million euros. A costly court ruling on equal financial treatment for female city employees is also putting the city under financial pressure.