People’s Daily Online, Beijing, October 20 (Reporter Li Dong) According to the latest agricultural situation dispatch of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, as of now, 1.046 billion mu of autumn grain has been harvested across the country, 80.1% completed. The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said that the yield per unit of corn and soybeans in the main producing areas in the north has increased this year, and the trend of increasing production is obvious.

In terms of different regions, the harvest of corn and soybeans in Huanghuaihai and Northwest China is coming to an end, the soybean harvest in Northeast China is basically over, and the corn harvest is at its peak.

During the autumn harvest season, in the demonstration field of soybean and corn strip compound planting in Nanhe District, Xingtai City, Hebei Province, harvesters shuttled back and forth in the field, creating a busy autumn harvest scene.

“After the actual production and measurement, the yield of corn per mu is 557 kg and the yield of soybean is 112 kg per mu, achieving a ‘double harvest in one season’.” Wang Xunqing, a major grain grower, has all planted soybeans and corn on his 400 mu of land this year. He calculated the account for his family: “Although the compound planting model invests about 200 yuan more per mu than the net cropping model, it can get one more kidney bean, which can earn more than 500 yuan per mu compared to the single planting of corn.”

According to data from the Hebei Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, as of October 11, 49.476 million mu of autumn grain had been harvested. Among them, 40.519 million mu of net corn was harvested; 667,000 mu of net soybean was harvested; and 669,000 mu of soybean and corn ribbon compound planting. The province has sown 8.786 million mu of winter wheat, accounting for 26.2% of the planned sown area.

While the harvest of autumn crops continues, the autumn crops are also being launched one after another. In the past few days, in the fields of Anyang County, Anyang City, Henan Province, various large-scale equipment such as rotary tillers, seeders, and fertilizer spreaders have appeared one after another, and the fields are busy.

In the high-efficiency agricultural demonstration field in Zhongaiting Village, Cuijiaqiao Town, an automatic fertilizer spreader in operation attracted everyone’s “comments”. “This is the automatic fertilizer spreader we purchased this year. It can spread about 20 acres of fertilizer in an hour. This machine spreads fertilizer evenly and is much stronger than manual labor.” Villager Chen Hailin said cheerfully.

For wheat to be high-yield, good planting is the key. In the “Three Autumns” work, Anyang County invested a total of more than 11,000 sets (sets) of various types of agricultural machinery, including 2,805 large and medium-sized tractors, 976 corn harvesters, 1,670 straw returning machines, 1,926 rotary tillers, and wheat 625 planters.

“In the past few days, in order to seize the agricultural season, we have organized agricultural technicians to carry out autumn planting training, providing farmers with various autumn planting services, and making every effort to ensure the effective and effective development of autumn planting.” Zhang Yonggang, deputy director of agriculture and rural areas in Anyang County, said. .

Looking at the production situation of the “Three Autumns” in the country, Zhu Juan, director of the Agricultural Information Department of the Plantation Management Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said that at present, the trend of increasing production in the northern region is obvious. Increase, the national autumn grain will usher in a good harvest.

(Li Dong)

