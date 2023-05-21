1-1 against Cologne – Werder Bremen manages to stay up | > – Sports

Status: 05/20/2023 5:21 p.m Bundesliga club Werder Bremen made the league perfect on the penultimate matchday with a 1: 1 (0: 1) against 1. FC Köln. In addition to their own points, the green-whites also benefited from the results in other places.

by Martin Schneider

Breathe a sigh of relief on the Weser, the non-relegation party can rise! Schalke 04’s 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha BSC’s 1-1 draw against VfL Bochum put Bremen five points ahead of relegation place 16, which the “Royal Blues” currently hold.

In the penultimate round of the season, the green-whites were not in good shape for long stretches, but they are saved and will play first-class again next year. Werder striker Niclas Füllkrug, who returned to the starting XI after missing five games, was overjoyed in the NDR interview: “We deserve it, we’ve been working towards it for so long.”

Ducksch misses two good chances

After eight minutes, Marvin Ducksch had a double chance to put Bremen in the lead, but was denied by FC keeper Marvin Schwäbe, who reacted brilliantly. The goalkeeper from the Domstädter was also the focus of two further Bremen chances afterwards, but he parried them, as did his opposite number Jiri Pavlenka, against Cologne’s Dominik Kainz (13′).

After a lively initial phase, the game hung through. Also due to the numerous interruptions, both teams lost their rhythm. However, the guests found him again just before the break when Kainz crossed to Stefan Tigges, who made it 1-0 for FC with a header (31st). Tigges had already scored twice in the first leg.

Stage fails from close range

After the change of sides, it took the North Germans a long time to develop a goal threat. In the 70th minute, Jens Stage was completely free in front of the Cologne goal – and shot the ball wide from close range. Two minutes later, Füllkrug missed Werder’s next big opportunity. The spectators in the stands tore their hair because of the usury of chances that the green-whites operated.

Schmid secures staying in the class

But the anger evaporated when Romano Schmid, who came on for Leonardo Bittencourt, scored the deserved equalizer with his first goal of the season (73′). In view of the previous possibilities, the goal was curious, Ducksch involuntarily prepared with a failed header and Schmid tunneled FC goalkeeper Schwäbe at the second post, who did not go particularly energetically to the ball.

Bremen didn’t care, the stadium was sold out again and Werder wanted to win. The North Germans didn’t want to score another goal that afternoon, the draw was performance-based in the end. The rest was green and white cheering for another year in the Bundesliga.

Matchday 33, May 20th, 2023, 3:30 p.m Werder Bremen 1 1. FC Cologne 1 Tore: Werder Bremen:

Pavlenka – Veljkovic, N. Stark, Friedl – Weiser (48. N. Schmidt), Gruew (46. Groß), A. Jung (61. Buchanan) – Bittencourt (46. R. Schmid), Stage – Füllkrug, Ducksch ( 90. M. Philip)



1. FC Cologne:

Schwäbe – Schmitz (78. K. Schindler), Hübers, Chabot, Hector – Martel, Skhiri – Ljubicic (33. Thielmann), Kainz (78. Huseinbasic), Maina (61. Limnios) – S. Tigges (61. Selke)



Viewers:

