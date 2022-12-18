



Recently, the staff of Hongjitang were packing compound Xilingjiedu capsules.Photo by Xue Tong, reporter from Jinan Times New Yellow River Client

Recently, the demand for antigen detection reagents and antiviral drugs in Jinan has surged. On the afternoon of December 17, a reporter from New Yellow River learned from relevant departments that in order to ensure the supply of anti-epidemic materials and medicines, the city and district levels will coordinate resources from multiple parties, do their best to ensure the production of medical materials, purchase reserves, and monitor operations, and promote the supply of medical materials. Guaranteeing supply enterprises to stabilize and reach production capacity, expand capacity and expand production, strengthen the supply guarantee of medical supplies, and effectively meet the needs of epidemic prevention and control.

According to reports, at present, 27 key supply guarantee enterprises in Jinan are operating smoothly and efficiently, and 42 varieties of drugs are being produced at full capacity, with sufficient inventory reserves. Shandong Boke Diagnostics Technology Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of antigen detection kits, is continuously expanding its production capacity through technical transformation and expansion. Meet the needs of the citizens of Jinan.

The demand is soaring, and many pharmaceutical companies are producing at full capacity

“All our front-line employees stick to their posts, producing and supplying compound Xiling Jiedu Capsules, Qingfei Paidu Granules, Angong Niuhuang Pills and other key anti-epidemic drugs at full capacity.” Recently, Hongjitang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (referred to as “Hongjitang” Wang Changhao, vice president of Hongjitang, said that after the outbreak, the market demand for Hongjitang’s anti-epidemic Chinese patent medicines has increased significantly.

Coincidentally. Huang Changyong, director and deputy general manager of Fujiao Group, introduced that its exclusive product, Chaihuang Oral Liquid, has recently seen a surge in orders because of its curative effect on clearing away heat and relieving the surface. The company has launched an emergency plan for this. Go, step up the production of medicines.

The employees of Fujiao Group overcame many difficulties and quickly arrived at their posts, started the machinery and equipment, and operated meticulously. On the basis of ensuring the normal production and supply of other drugs, they dispatched production shifts and rationally optimized the process. A box of Chaihuang Oral Liquid was completed. The production inspection was put into the warehouse, and it was rushed to the front line of various chain drugstores one after another.

1.1 million tablets of antipyretics have been released, and “four types of drugs” are produced at full capacity

In response to the shortage of antipyretics reported by citizens, the reporter from New Yellow River learned from relevant departments that on December 16, the medical supplies support group of the Municipal Headquarters urgently deployed 500,000 tablets of ibuprofen to support key links such as grass-roots clinics and pharmacies. All served. On December 17, 600,000 tablets of ibuprofen continued to be deployed to relieve the city’s demand for medicines.

At present, the “four types of drugs” manufacturers in Jinan City include 8 companies including Freda Pharmaceuticals, Hongjitang, Qilu Pharmaceuticals, and Shuanghe Limin Pharmaceuticals, with a total of 42 varieties. Among them, the antipyretic drug Compound Paracetamol Amine Capsules, cough medicine Ambroxol Hydrochloride Injection, antibiotic medicine Cefixime Capsules, and antiviral medicine Fangfeng Tongsheng Pills, a total of 21 medicines are being produced at full production capacity with sufficient inventory reserves.

Antigen detection reagent manufacturers are expanding production, and the output is expected to exceed 10 million servings/day in February next year

Shandong Brocade Diagnostic Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Brocade Holding Group, is the only manufacturer of antigen detection reagents in Jinan. On December 17, a reporter from New Yellow River learned that the company has expanded its production capacity from a production capacity of 700,000 copies per day. At present, Brocade Diagnostics has rebuilt 61 production lines.

In April this year, Brocade Antigen Detection Reagent was officially approved for marketing. Recently, as the epidemic situation changes, the demand for antigen detection reagents has surged. Faced with the increasing demand for antigen detection reagents, the production line of antigen detection reagents is currently running 24 hours a day. Although the production line is highly automated, it still requires a large number of workers. Four to five hundred workers work overtime every day for production.

Recently, Brocade Holding Group is also actively promoting production expansion. The relevant person in charge of Brocade Holding Group told reporters that Brocade has been preparing for the expansion of production for a long time in the early stage. Their factories in Laiwu and Shanghe are expected to be put into operation by the end of this month, and the production capacity can reach 3 million servings after full production. /day. At the same time, Brocade’s workshop in Zhangqiu is in the renovation stage, and the site is large. It is expected to be put into use in mid-January next year. If the workers can complete the recruitment as scheduled, the production capacity will be greatly improved. As the new factories are put into production one after another, Brocade Antigen Detection Reagent is expected to usher in the maximum production capacity in February next year, when the output is expected to exceed 10 million copies per day.

To help enterprises increase production capacity, Jinan continues to increase the procurement and storage of “four types of drugs”

According to reports, in the next step, Jinan will focus on stabilizing production capacity, further strengthen the production monitoring and dispatching of key products and key enterprises, establish a daily dispatching ledger, help enterprises solve problems in equipment, labor, transportation, and raw materials, further coordinate production capacity, and improve production capacity. Supply capacity.

At the same time, Jinan City will also increase its reserve capacity, continue to increase the procurement and storage of the “four types of drugs” for fever (cold), cough, antibiotics, and antivirus, and fully implement them in accordance with the principle of “graded storage, classified guarantee, and city-wide planning”. Anti-epidemic drug stockpile requirements. At the same time, circulation companies are included in the list of guaranteed supply companies, and they are guided to increase the procurement and storage of drugs and equipment.