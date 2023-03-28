The selection of Ecuador achieved his first victory in the era of Spanish coach Félix Sánchez by taking the rematch against Australia (1-2) in Melbourne with a comeback included in the second half, in which he was able to sign his improvement and his superiority.

After the defeat in the first friendly in Sydney (3-1) against the ‘Socceroos’, ‘La Tri’ knew how to pull herself together Brandon Borrello’s initial goal (m.16) and his lack of effectiveness before intermission. After the break, the Ecuadorians, more intense and lively, earned a victory signed by a penalty goal that transformed Pervis Estupiñán already a big head from the rookie William Pacho after a corner kick.

The staging was promising for Ecuador, but a mistake at the back, after a ball hit the post from a long shot by Craig Goodwin, allowed Borrello to beat the goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez, too much punishment for Félix Sánchez’s team, who mainly had their options through Kevin Rodríguez, but he ran into the goalkeeper Joe Gauci, one of the best of the ‘Aussie’ group.

The Independiente del Valle striker was decisive, however, in the comeback. The Ecuadorian block came out more determined and intense in the second period, began to manage the game better and found the prize in a run by the attacker on the right, who ended up knocked down inside the area by Thomas Deng. The captain, Pervis Estupiñán, did not waste the opportunity to tie (m.51).

Graham Arnold, local coach, sought an answer on the bench. He didn’t find her. Félix Sánchez kept the eleven before his good performance and the signature of the comeback arrived, when the Antwerp center-back Willam Pacho finished off impeccably a corner shot from Junior Sornoza (m.65) to culminate his good debut.

It was the moment in which the Spanish coach began to make a move to refresh the team, although without changing the device or the positioning, and he was able to preserve his victory with hardly any problems despite the attempts, without success and with few resources, of the ‘Socceroos’ ‘.

Ecuador, which will begin in September the dispute of the South American qualifying qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Argentina away and Uruguay at home, says goodbye to this Australian mini-tour with a good taste in the mouth, with a victory against a team that raised many problems for Argentina, ultimately champion, in the round of 16 of Qatar 2022, and with players knocking on the door of the national team, who could not count on important players such as Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata, José Hurtado and Carlos Gruezo in these matches.

– Datasheet:

1 – Australia: Joe Gauci, Milos Degenek, Bailey Wright, Thomas Deng (Kye Rowles, m.63), Aziz Behich (Jordan Bos, m.54), Cameron Devlin (Aiden O’Neill, m.54), Riley McGree, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe (Marco Tilio, m.63), Craig Goodwin (Garang Kuol, m.69) y Brandon Borrello (Jason Cummings, .69).

2 – Ecuador: Hernan Galindez, Angel Preciado (Xavier Arreaga, m.77), Felix Torres, William Pacho, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupiñan, Jhegson Mendez (Angel Mena, m.66), Moses Caicedo, Alan Franco (Jose Cifuentes, m.88), Junior Sornoza (Marco Angulo, m.66) and Kevin Rodriguez (Michael Estrada, m.75).

Goals: 1-0, M.16: Brandon Borrello. 1-1, M.51: Stupid, from penalty. 1-2, M.65: William Pacho.

Referee: Chae Sang Hyeop (KOR). He admonished Estupiñán (m.86) and Moisés Caicedo (m.90).

Incidents: friendly match played at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne before 27,103 spectators. Australia wore black armbands in memory of Manfred Schaefer, a member of the team that participated in the 1974 World Cup, who died a few hours ago. EFE