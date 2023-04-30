1-3. Another PSG nonsense

Sports writing, Apr 30 (EFE).- In the self-destructive drift in which Paris Saint Germain lives, for which the season is taking forever no matter how much the final consolation of the Ligue 1 title is already in sight, There is not a single match without shocks, like the ones he suffered this Sunday against Lorient, to whom he delivered two goals, with which Achraf Hakimi was sent off in the 20th minute and with which he fell without an alibi at home for 1- 3.

It does not make much sense how the Parisian team acts, superior to each and every one of its adversaries throughout the French competition, provided in its squad with footballers desired by the best in Europe, endowed with an impressive financial muscle in today’s football , about to win a new championship, but constantly unpredictable, without the tension, concentration and rigor in each set that the competition demands.

The individualities mark their team above the collective. Always so conclusive, when it comes to Mbappe, Messi or any of the many players available to make a difference at any moment, he is also a victim of it, this Sunday of Achraf Hakimi’s double nonsense; a phenomenal winger who was reckless, no matter how many nuances that may include the two yellow cards he received. They both seem so.

One at minute 5, another at minute 20, heading to the shower ahead of time, also when PSG was suddenly losing 0-1 at the edge of fifteen minutes, when between Kalulu, Faivre and Le Fee they dismantled the entire defensive structure of the Parisian team. A good goal that shook the game, even more so with the red card for Hakimi, in a strange scenario that was even more so at 1-1: a surreal gift, inappropriate for professional football, from Yvon Mvogo.

While PSG claimed a penalty, apparently under VAR review without the game being stopped yet, the Lorient goalkeeper interpreted the opposite. He threw the ball low to the ground to hit it… With Kylian Mbappe at his side. The goalscorer accepted the gift, smarter than the goalkeeper, and pushed the net to make it 1-1 to the disbelief of all, except his own, aware that his goal admitted no doubt. It was 1-1, due to many protests.

The controversy resides in the fact that, according to the Lorient footballers, the referee had whistled and stopped the game earlier. It did not seem like it in the sequence of the goalkeeper with the ball. Not even when he first talked about Mbappe. Not when he held the ball in his hands. Not even when he released it in the eyes of his rival. Not even so did PSG wake up. Not even with 1-1.

Ten minutes later, with another defensive grotesque, he resigned again. He did it in front of the play that Faivre drew up, who left everyone he wanted, who did not oppose too much. Neither Verratti nor Bernat. Yongwa Ngameni made it 1-2. Start over for Paris Saint Germain. And for Mbappe, whose face summed up the unreasonableness of his own team. Lionel Messi had not even been seen in the entire first half. To others, neither. All null.

Later, the PSG proposed to react. Nor did he give it to tie. Without Carlos Soler, changed at rest; with Fabián Ruiz on the pitch; later replaced by Juan Bernat; trusting everything to the inspiration, the speed and the punch of Mbappe or the ingenuity of Messi; with headers as the most productive resource in attack -two from Sergio Ramos and one from Danilo Pereira, repelled with the head by Mvogo- and soulless.

Dieng forgave 3-1. The VAR annulled it after another goal, for offside. And finally marked it. In PSG’s final offensive, all of his players were on the edge of the area, with 70 free meters for Dieng without a single defender on his way to Donnarumma, whom he beat to seal the clash.

Lorient, eleventh in the table before the start of the day, had not won as a visitor since January 1. Four months ago. A piece of information that further amplified the umpteenth nonsense of the leader, who will surely be champion, but whose season conveys a unique sensation while waiting for such a consequence: failure. To top it off, Nuno Mendes was injured.

– Datasheet:

1 – Paris Saint Germain: Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat (Nuno Mendes, m. 57); Soler (Fabián Ruiz, m. 46), Danilo Pereira (Zaire Emery, m. 79), Verratti, Vitinha (Ekitiké, m. 65); Messi, Mbappe.

3 – Lorient: Hand; Kalulu (Cathline, m. 64), Meite, Talbi, Le Goff, Yongwa; Abergel, Innocent (Carrie, m. 59); Faivre, The Fee (Ponceau, m. 92); Cone (Dieng, m. 64).

Goals: 0-1, 14: Le Fee. 1-1, m. 30: Mbappe. 1-2, m. 40: Yongwa Inside. 1-3, m. 89: Dieng.

Referee: Jerome Brisard. He sent off Achraf Hakimi, from Paris Saint Germain, for a double yellow card, in minutes 5 and 20. He yellowed the locals Marquinhos (m. 51) and Verratti (m. 74) and the visitors Innocent (m. 32), Le Fee (d. 53) and Dieng (d. 80).

Incidents: match corresponding to the thirty-third day of Ligue 1, played at the Parque de los Príncipes stadium in front of some 35,000 spectators, with the fund usually occupied by local ultras closed due to sanction. EFE