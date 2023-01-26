The Federation of Colombian Insurers – Fasecolda reveals the behavior of the issuance of SOAT policies one month after the entry into force of decree 2497, which established the discount of 50% in value for some categories of vehicles.

Between December 19 and January 18, 2023, more than 1.3 million policies have been issued, which represents a growth of 48% compared to the same period of the immediately previous year (2021/2022).

By vehicle categories, the greatest response is in the motorcycle segment, with 765,816 policies issued (grew 104%).

Let us remember that this measure seeks to encourage compliance with the obligation to purchase insurance and reduce evasion.

“We see with satisfaction that citizens have responded positively to the measure of the National Government and insurance companies have accompanied its implementation. 2022 closed with 9.4 million vehicle owners with life-saving insurance, 348,150 more than at the end of 2021”, said David Colmenares, president of the Fasecolda Board of Directors.

The SOAT expedition for motorcycles grew in 104%. This becomes the category that has accessed this insurance the most, going from 375,554 policies (12/19/21 – 01/18/22) to 765,816 sold in November, when the measure was not yet in force.

