August 16, 2023.

The National Highway Institute, Invías, reported this week that 1.75 kilometers have been paved on the La Ye-Puerto Nuevo highway, section five of the Ánimas-Nuquí highway.

This is the execution of a contract to pave ten kilometers on the La Ye-Puerto Nuevo road, signed in December 2021 with the firm Solarte Nacional de Construcciones, Sonacol SAS, for a value of 46,273 million pesos, with a term of 55 months and an end date of July 31, 2026.

Why five years to pave only ten kilometers? Because the annual amounts of future terms approved at that time are very small.

The reality is that today, after a year and a half since the start of the work, only 20% progress has been made.

This contract is the result of Judgment No. 122 of October 2, 2015, issued by the First Mixed Administrative Court for Decongestion of the Quibdó Circuit, confirmed by the Contentious Administrative Court of Chocó in ruling No. 203 of December 12, 2017, within a Group Action.

The contract also includes stabilization and attention to critical sites of three points with bank loss between PR91+000 to PR60+000, emergency attention between La Ye to El Afirmado, construction of the necessary works pontoons, boxculver, and/or o Bridges and/or viaducts and stabilization works, walls and/or gabions, in order to guarantee the transitability of the La Ye-El Affirmed corridor

The Ánimas-Nuquí road has a total length of 130 km. To date, after more than fifty years from its inception, only 69 km have been built, which are unpaved.