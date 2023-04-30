1.88 per mille in the morning: Alcoholic driver caused an accident

A 52-year-old from the Braunau district has lost her driver’s license for the time being: the woman from the Innviertel got behind the wheel of her car drunk on Saturday morning and caused a rear-end collision on the L501.
She crashed into the village of Wanghausen in the municipality of Hochburg-Ach against a car driving in front of her, steered by a 63-year-old. The accident opponent was injured so badly that she had to be taken to the Burghausen hospital.
The alcohol driver survived the collision unscathed. An alcohol test showed a value of 1.88 per mille – at 11:15 a.m. The 52-year-old had to hand in her driver’s license on the spot, the police said on Saturday afternoon.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.