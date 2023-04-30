Home » 1.88 per mille in the morning: Alcoholic driver caused an accident
1.88 per mille in the morning: Alcoholic driver caused an accident

1.88 per mille in the morning: Alcoholic driver caused an accident

A 52-year-old from the Braunau district has lost her driver’s license for the time being: the woman from the Innviertel got behind the wheel of her car drunk on Saturday morning and caused a rear-end collision on the L501.

She crashed into the village of Wanghausen in the municipality of Hochburg-Ach against a car driving in front of her, steered by a 63-year-old. The accident opponent was injured so badly that she had to be taken to the Burghausen hospital.

The alcohol driver survived the collision unscathed. An alcohol test showed a value of 1.88 per mille – at 11:15 a.m. The 52-year-old had to hand in her driver’s license on the spot, the police said on Saturday afternoon.

