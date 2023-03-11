[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Jae-joon = One person has died from the highly pathogenic H1N1 avian influenza (AI) in the western state of Gujarat, India, health authorities said on the 11th (local time).

According to PTI and Xinhua News Agency, Lucy Kesh Patel, director of the Gujarat State Health Department, met with reporters on the day and announced that 77 people had contracted the H1N1 type AI in the state so far, and one of them had died.

Director Patel said that in the state of Gujarat, three H3N2 type AI patients had been diagnosed until the day before, and that no patients had died yet.

However, Director Patel said that there is no need to panic because the state government is protecting the health and safety of residents in real time, but once the deaths came out, a quarantine emergency was caught.

Earlier, India’s Federal Health Ministry announced on the 10th that two people infected with H3N2 type AI had died in the states of Karnataka and Haryana.

In various parts of India, various AIs are rapidly spreading recently, and patients show symptoms of worsening disease, coughing, high fever, and respiratory abnormalities, and in severe cases, death.

By February 2019, 312 people had lost their lives due to the H1N1 AI outbreak across India.

