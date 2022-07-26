Original title: 1 hour direct commuter customized express bus to Beisan County, central urban area of ​​Beijing opened

The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Communications that the commuter customized express bus between Beisan County (Sanhe City, Dachang Hui Autonomous County, and Xianghe County) in Langfang City, Hebei Province and Beijing Guomao will start operation on July 25. The express bus implements “one person per person” and “remote security inspection”, which can quickly reach the central urban area of ​​Beijing from Beisan County in about 1 hour, effectively improving the efficiency of commuting around Beijing.

At 6:10 on the 25th, the first express bus departed on time from Xingheyuan Community, Xianghe County, and arrived at Beijing Guomao Bus Station at 7:00. Passenger Mr. Chen told reporters that the boarding point is located at the gate of the community. It only takes 1 minute to complete the “remote security check” procedures such as swiping the ID card and checking the health treasure to get to the seat. The process is very smooth.

When the vehicle is driving, it is not necessary to stop at the checkpoint when entering Beijing, and it will take the bus-only lane to pass quickly. “The express bus is an air-conditioned car, one per person, and there is a charging port under the seat. It is not only comfortable to ride, but also the traffic efficiency is greatly improved.” Passenger Mr. Han said that taking the express bus saves about 30 minutes compared to driving to Beijing by car, and also eliminates the need for Self-driving parking fee.

Beisan County commuter customized express bus (Photo courtesy of Sanhe Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department)

Jiang Shaowu, deputy director of the Road Passenger Transport Department of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transportation, introduced that the opening of express buses in Beijing is demand-oriented, alleviating the problems of inconvenient traffic, long time and high cost for commuters in and out of Beijing during the morning and evening rush hours. Passengers can enter their personal information in advance, fill in their travel needs through the WeChat public account of “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Customized Express Bus” and the “Beijing Customized Bus Upgraded Version” applet, and complete the paid reservation after finding a suitable route.

According to Zhao Yu, the operation manager of the carrier, the express bus implements a single ticket system. The mileage within 20 kilometers (inclusive) is 8 yuan, and the fare is increased by 3 yuan for each additional 5 kilometers (inclusive). “On the whole, the one-way ticket price of ‘Yanjiao-Guomao’ is between 10 and 20 yuan. The booking method is flexible, and there are various forms such as single ticket, multiple ticket, monthly ticket, etc. to choose from.” He told reporters that the express bus opened It was very popular afterwards, and the attendance rate on the morning of the 25th reached 99.3%.

The reporter learned from the Beijing Municipal Commission of Communications that at present, the main way for commuters to enter and leave Beijing is to take buses and minibuses. Due to the heavy traffic flow in the morning and evening peaks on the Beijing-Tongguan Expressway, Tongyan Expressway, and Beijing-Harbin Expressway, and the need to queue for security checks at checkpoints entering Beijing, the average commute time for small passenger cars exceeds 100 minutes. With the opening and operation of customized express buses in Beisan County and the accelerated construction of rail transit from Beisan County to the central urban area of ​​Beijing, commuting around Beijing will become more convenient and efficient in the future. (Reporters Zhang Xiao and Qi Leijie)

