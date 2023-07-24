Mother and Son Murdered in Añasco

Añasco, Puerto Rico – A tragic incident took place yesterday in Parcelas Marías, Añasco, where a mother and son were brutally murdered. The Puerto Rico Police Bureau is currently investigating the case, treating it as an attack directed at the 47-year-old man, José Luis Montalvo Benejam.

The innocent victim, identified as Gloria Benejam Rivera, tragically lost her life after suffering multiple gunshots to the head. The authorities’ investigation revealed that in the early hours of yesterday morning, shots were fired at their residence from a passing vehicle. Several projectiles penetrated the window of Gloria Benejam Rivera’s room, resulting in her untimely demise.

The community of Añasco is left shocked and saddened by this horrific incident, which has shaken the normally peaceful neighborhood of Parcelas Marías. Friends and loved ones remember Gloria Benejam Rivera as a kind-hearted woman who always exemplified love and compassion towards others. They mourn her loss and demand justice for this senseless act of violence.

Died in Exchange with Police

Carolina, Puerto Rico – A high-speed chase on the PR-3 highway in Carolina ended tragically with the death of a 21-year-old man. The incident is currently under investigation by the authorities.

According to the preliminary report, police officers initiated a traffic stop after observing the driver run a red light and exceed the speed limit. However, during the intervention, it was discovered that the driver, identified as Giovan Luis Rivera Mendoza, was armed. The officers issued verbal instructions, but the situation rapidly escalated.

Ignoring their orders, Rivera Mendoza initiated an attack, firing at the officers. In self-defense, the police officers returned fire. Following the arrest, it was discovered that Rivera Mendoza had sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he did not survive his injuries.

This incident has left the community in shock, with many questioning how such a confrontation could escalate to such a tragic outcome. The investigation is ongoing as they seek to uncover the circumstances surrounding the events leading up to this fatal encounter.

Demonstration by grieving mother

San Juan, Puerto Rico – Carmen Rosa Santos, the mother of Justin Santos, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident, organized a demonstration last Friday. She led a protest on the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge, causing significant traffic congestion in the area.

Santos’ demonstration came in response to the recent court ruling that denied her motion to suppress evidence related to the blood alcohol test conducted on the accused of causing the fatal accident. The ruling left her visibly affected, joining in the protests with her vehicle strategically placed to block traffic.

The grief and frustration felt by Carmen Rosa Santos are palpable, as she seeks justice for her son’s untimely demise. The demonstration served as a powerful reminder of the pain and loss inflicted on families affected by traffic accidents, urging authorities to ensure accountability and prevent further tragedies on Puerto Rico’s roads.

Guilty Verdict in La Tómbola Massacre

Toa Baja, Puerto Rico – Alexis Candelario Santana has been found guilty once again for his involvement in the infamous La Tómbola massacre, which shook the community in 2009. The verdict was delivered recently after a new jury reviewed the case.

The jury unanimously found Candelario Santana guilty on multiple counts, including murder, attempted murder, organized crime, distribution of controlled substances, and illegal possession of firearms. The charges carry severe penalties, including potential life imprisonment.

Despite facing 40 charges, Candelario Santana remained expressionless as the verdict was read aloud in the courtroom. Sentencing for this heinous crime is scheduled for October 27, and the community eagerly awaits the court’s decision.

Justice Served for Yarimar Mercado’s Mother

Waterbury, Connecticut – A man was sentenced on Friday for the death of Mabel Martínez Antongiorgi, mother of Puerto Rican Olympic athlete Yarimar Mercado. The tragic incident took place on April 9, 2022.

Franklin Robinson, 40, was found guilty by a jury for the murder of Martínez Antongiorgi. The 56-year-old woman was in her living room, engrossed in sewing and crafting when a bullet entered through a wall, ultimately taking her life. The devastating news reached Mercado while she was in Brazil, competing as a professional rifle shooter.

Robinson is set to be sentenced on November 1, facing the consequences of his actions. The verdict brings some closure to Mercado and her family, who have been grappling with immense grief since the tragic loss of their beloved mother.

As the communities affected by these tragic incidents mourn the loss of their loved ones, they stand united in demanding justice and an end to the senseless violence that plagues our society.

