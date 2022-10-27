Home News 1 new case of asymptomatic infection of new coronavirus in Zhenjiang is a returnee from another province
News

People’s Daily Online, Nanjing, October 27th. According to the latest report from the Zhenjiang New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Joint Prevention and Control Headquarters, from 0:00 to 12:00 on October 27, 1 new case of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus was added in Yangzhong City, Zhenjiang, who returned from other provinces. Town personnel (close contacts from other provinces) have been transferred to the city infectious disease hospital in a closed-loop for isolation and medical observation.

The main activities of the asymptomatic infected person are as follows:

October 25th

14:57 Zhenjiang South Railway Station (“landing test” negative);

15:40 The online car-hailing arrived at the home of Fengyu Community, Sanmao Street, Yangzhong City;

16:28-16:48 Nucleic acid sampling point outside Yangzhong People’s Hospital;

18:30-20:33 Nan Hot Pot Restaurant, Pedestrian Street, Yangzhong City;

20:35-21:10 Yangzhong City Pedestrian Street Mochao Milk Tea Shop;

22:00-23:20 Xinjiang Abdu BBQ Restaurant, Jinwei Road, Yangzhong City.

October 26th

07:34-07:44 Nucleic acid sampling point outside Yangzhong People’s Hospital;

14:00 is controlled;

At 20:35, he was transferred to Zhenjiang Infectious Diseases Hospital, and after consultation with a municipal expert group, he was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus.

(Editors in charge: Wang Dandan, Geng Zhichao)

