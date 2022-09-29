From 8 to 18:00 on September 29, Hangzhou added 1 new case of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, which was detected at a centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 2: People from outside the province who came to Hangzhou, who received a letter of assistance from other places for close inspection on September 28, were brought under control and detected at centralized isolation points.

At present, the person has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation in a closed-loop and is in stable condition.

The trajectories of public places involving our city are as follows:

September 28: K307 (car 11), West Building of Ying Hotel (No. 74-3, Youshengguan Road, Shangcheng District), Shell Hotel (Building 2, Jinshaju, No. 537-539, Xuezheng Street, Qiantang District).

Those who overlap in time and space with the above activity trajectories should immediately report to their communities (villages) and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.