Home News 1 new case of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus in Hangzhou was detected at a centralized isolation point
News

1 new case of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus in Hangzhou was detected at a centralized isolation point

by admin

From 8 to 18:00 on September 29, Hangzhou added 1 new case of asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus, which was detected at a centralized isolation point.

Asymptomatic Infected Person 2: People from outside the province who came to Hangzhou, who received a letter of assistance from other places for close inspection on September 28, were brought under control and detected at centralized isolation points.

At present, the person has been transferred to a designated hospital for isolation in a closed-loop and is in stable condition.

The trajectories of public places involving our city are as follows:

September 28: K307 (car 11), West Building of Ying Hotel (No. 74-3, Youshengguan Road, Shangcheng District), Shell Hotel (Building 2, Jinshaju, No. 537-539, Xuezheng Street, Qiantang District).

Those who overlap in time and space with the above activity trajectories should immediately report to their communities (villages) and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

Copyright and Disclaimer

All manuscripts marked with “Zhejiang Online” or the telephone head as “Zhejiang Online” are the exclusive copyright of Zhejiang Online, and may not be reproduced or mirrored without permission; authorized reprints must indicate the source as “Zhejiang Online”, and retain “Zhejiang Online” Online” head of electricity.

Label:Epidemic; HangzhouEditor:Pang Shuqing

See also  The heating up of the epidemic in Beijing has caused the Winter Olympics to be tight and strictly guarded against the Peng Shuai incident again | Beijing Winter Olympics |

You may also like

Pumpkin protagonist for three days in Caorera

Nadef, GDP and inflation cut the deficit: 10...

Protest – Giovanni De Mauro

The community house for health services is inaugurated...

The Philippines will send back 40,000 Chinese citizens...

Collapse of the League, Maroni puts the seal:...

When commanding and dispatching epidemic prevention and control...

Villa Franchetti di Preganziol at auction, starts at...

Fumio Kishida, Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang exchange...

Salento, 18 years old, dies of Escherichia coli...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy