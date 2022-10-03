Yesterday (2nd) from 0:00 to 15:00, 1 new case of local infection was added in Beijing. In Fengtai District, he was an isolated observer. The newly infected person is currently living in Unit 3, Building 16, District 2, Yilan Garden, Yuquanying Street, Fengtai District. He is assembling cargo workers for the Yonghui Fruit and Vegetable Market in Fengtai District. On September 28, he was quarantined as a close contact of a confirmed case outside Beijing. The nucleic acid test was carried out on October 1, and the report was positive. On the 2nd, a confirmed case was diagnosed, and the clinical type was mild. After epidemiological investigation and analysis, it was initially determined to be a related case outside Beijing. At present, the Xinfadi market is running smoothly and normally. The special market epidemic prevention and control team uses grids as a unit to improve the ledgers of merchants and goods, do a good job in personnel health monitoring, and strictly implement the “one inspection a day” for market staff and daily environmental inspections. . The disease control department reminded that the risk of imported epidemics in this city still exists, and the epidemic prevention and control strings must be tightened at all times. All units, departments, and industries should consolidate the “four parties’ responsibilities”, and conduct normalized nucleic acid testing for key groups, key industries, and key areas according to the prescribed frequency, so as to ensure that all the inspections should be carried out, and no one will be missed. Farmers’ markets, wholesale markets, catering institutions, shopping malls, supermarkets, entertainment and fitness, hotels and homestays and other key industries engaged in life services must fully grasp the dynamics of employees and mobile personnel, and strictly implement various epidemic prevention measures such as temperature measurement, code scanning, and inspection of nucleic acid negative certificates. , strengthen health education for all employees, and do personal protection such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and maintaining a safe social distance. The disease control department advocates citizens to spend the holidays in Beijing, and insist not to travel or travel to medium and high-risk areas and counties (cities, districts, and flags) where local epidemics have occurred within 7 days. See also Rumor has it that Nanjing Jianfangcang Siyang District strictly controls large-scale testing in Yangzhou | Nucleic acid testing for all employees | Nanjing Epidemic | Suqian Siyang

Yesterday (2nd) from 0:00 to 15:00, 1 new case of local infection was added in Beijing. In Fengtai District, he was an isolated observer.

The newly infected person is currently living in Unit 3, Building 16, District 2, Yilan Garden, Yuquanying Street, Fengtai District. He is assembling cargo workers for the Yonghui Fruit and Vegetable Market in Fengtai District. On September 28, he was quarantined as a close contact of a confirmed case outside Beijing. The nucleic acid test was carried out on October 1, and the report was positive. On the 2nd, a confirmed case was diagnosed, and the clinical type was mild. After epidemiological investigation and analysis, it was initially determined to be a related case outside Beijing. At present, the Xinfadi market is running smoothly and normally. The special market epidemic prevention and control team uses grids as a unit to improve the ledgers of merchants and goods, do a good job in personnel health monitoring, and strictly implement the “one inspection a day” for market staff and daily environmental inspections. .

The disease control department reminded that the risk of imported epidemics in this city still exists, and the epidemic prevention and control strings must be tightened at all times. All units, departments, and industries should consolidate the “four parties’ responsibilities”, and conduct normalized nucleic acid testing for key groups, key industries, and key areas according to the prescribed frequency, so as to ensure that all the inspections should be carried out, and no one will be missed. Farmers’ markets, wholesale markets, catering institutions, shopping malls, supermarkets, entertainment and fitness, hotels and homestays and other key industries engaged in life services must fully grasp the dynamics of employees and mobile personnel, and strictly implement various epidemic prevention measures such as temperature measurement, code scanning, and inspection of nucleic acid negative certificates. , strengthen health education for all employees, and do personal protection such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and maintaining a safe social distance. The disease control department advocates citizens to spend the holidays in Beijing, and insist not to travel or travel to medium and high-risk areas and counties (cities, districts, and flags) where local epidemics have occurred within 7 days.