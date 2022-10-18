Home News 1 new case of positive infection at the centralized isolation point in Luqiao District, Taizhou, Zhejiang. The trajectory involves schools, supermarkets, and massage shops for the blind – yqqlm
One new case of positive infection was added at the centralized isolation point in Luqiao District, Taizhou, Zhejiang. The trajectory involved schools, supermarkets, and massage shops for the blind

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-18 14:18

CCTV news client reported that at 7:00 on October 18th, Luqiao District, Taizhou City, Zhejiang Province found 1 case of positive infection at the centralized isolation point. After the review, the result was positive. Close and sub-close contacts have been put under control.

Long Mou, male, 10 years old, is a classmate of confirmed case 2.

After the flow survey, the main activity trajectory of the positive infected person is as follows:

From October 14th to 15th, Lantian School in Luqiao District, Longhu Community (Guanqian Village), Pengsheng Jiayuan Building B, Zhenpei Massage Shop for the Blind, Xinan Night Market, Xinyijia Supermarket;

In the early morning of October 16, they were transferred to the Health Station for centralized isolation and medical observation.

Persons whose activity trajectories overlap in time and space should immediately report to their village (residential, community) and cooperate with the implementation of corresponding epidemic control measures.

(Original title: 1 new case of positive infection was added at the centralized isolation point in Luqiao District, Taizhou, Zhejiang)

