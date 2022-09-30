1 new confirmed case and 2 positive infected persons in Taiyuan, Shanxi. The activity track involves kindergartens, water bars, etc.

The CCTV news client reported that from 0 to 24:00 on September 29, Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province added 1 newly confirmed local case and 2 positive infections. The track of its activities is now announced as follows:

Case 4

Male, self-driving returnee from outside the province, the husband of Case 1. On the afternoon of September 26, he and his wife drove to the Taiyuan East Service Area without leaving the service area. In the early morning of September 28, Xiaodian District conducted a centralized isolation medical observation. The Xiaodian District People’s Hospital reported that the nucleic acid test result was positive, and immediately He was transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. On September 29, after consultation with experts from the province and city, it was diagnosed as a confirmed case (mild).

Case 5

Female, lives in Yijing Jiayuan, Jinyuan District. On September 29, the test result of the normalized nucleic acid mixed collection and mixed test was initially positive. After tracking and investigation, the single test result was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and diagnosis and treatment. After the flow adjustment, the initial activity trajectory is as follows:

September 24-25

Not going out at home.

September 26th

Around 7:30, I took my son to Xiaobang Kindergarten (West Middle Ring Road) to go to school on an electric bike;

Around 10:00, go shopping in Xiayuan Trade City;

At around 10:55, buy water at the water bar on the third floor of Xiayuan Trade City;

14:00—15:00, ride an electric bike to Changfeng Hall No. 6;

Around 17:30, I rode an electric car to Xiaobang Kindergarten to pick up my son, and then went home without going out.

September 27

Around 7:40, I took my son to Xiaobang Kindergarten on an electric bike;

11:00—12:00, ride an electric bike to Changfeng Hall No. 6;

Around 17:30, I rode an electric car to Xiaobang Kindergarten to pick up my son, and then went home without going out.

September 28th

Around 7:30, I took my son to Xiaobang Kindergarten on an electric bike;

At around 12:00, pick up the courier at Yijing Jiayuan Cainiao Station;

Around 17:30, ride an electric car to Xiaobang Kindergarten to pick up my son;

Around 19:00, I went to the shop at the bottom of Yijing Jiayuan to buy vegetables, and then went home without going out.

September 29th

He was quarantined at home with his son in the morning and transferred to the Fourth People’s Hospital of Taiyuan City in the afternoon.

Case 6

Male, lives in Hongqiang Fruit Store in Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Market, Jiancaoping District. His home address is Yijing Jiayuan, Jinyuan District. He is the lover of Case 5. On September 29, as a close contact of case 5, the nucleic acid test result was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After the flow adjustment, the initial activity trajectory is as follows:

September 24-25

Working in Hongqiang Fruit Store in Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Market, Jiancaoping District.

September 26th

Around 20:00, drive back to the home of Yijing Jiayuan in Jinyuan District.

September 27

Around 1:00, drive back to Hongqiang Fruit Store in Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Market;

Around 11:10, drive to Xindian Village to buy medicine, and then return to Hongqiang Fruit Store in Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Market.

September 28th

Around 8:00, drive to Haozijia Sheep Soup Restaurant (Yingxin Street Store) for breakfast, and then return to Hongqiang Fruit Store in Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Market;

Around 20:00, drive back to the home of Yijing Jiayuan in Jinyuan District;

Around 21:00, drive back to Hongqiang Fruit Store in Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Market.

September 29th

Around 15:00, a centralized isolation medical observation will be implemented in Jiancao District.