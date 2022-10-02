Original title: Taiyuan, Shanxi added 1 confirmed case and 4 asymptomatic infections

China News Service, Taiyuan, October 2 (Reporter Li Xinsuo) The Epidemic Prevention and Control Office of Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province announced on the 2nd that from 12:00 on October 1st to 12:00 on the 2nd, Taiyuan added 1 new local confirmed case, asymptomatic 4 cases were infected. Its activity track is as follows:

Case 15, male, lives in a temporary stall (truck) in the Hexi agricultural and sideline products market in Wanbolin District, left Turpan after loading (cantaloupe) on September 26, arrived in Taiyuan on September 28, and collected nucleic acid test results on October 1. The initial screening was positive, and the nucleic acid test result was positive after tracking and screening, and was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and diagnosis and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

At around 22:00 on September 28, get off the expressway from Guchengying Expressway; around 23:00, arrive at the Hexi Agricultural and Sideline Products Market; around 23:30, go to a nearby restaurant for dinner, and then return to the truck to rest.

At around 4:00 on September 29th, drive to the temporary stall, get off the car and lift off the tarpaulin, then get on the car to rest; at around 10:00, go to a restaurant near the market for dinner, then return to the truck to rest; around 19:00, go to the vicinity of the market Buy medicine at the pharmacy, then go to the small farmer’s restaurant for dinner; at around 19:50, go to the Zhongyi general store in the market to buy water, and then return to the truck to rest.

At about 20:00 on September 30, I went to the convenience nucleic acid sampling booth in the market for sampling, then went to the small farmer’s restaurant for dinner, and then returned to the truck to rest.

At around 9:00 on October 1st, go to the convenience nucleic acid sampling booth in the market for sampling; at around 9:30, go to Caoji Snacks near the market, and then go to the Zhongyi general store in the market to buy water, and then return to the truck to rest.

Case 16, female, lives in the staff dormitory of Friendship Fat Niu, Nanhai Street, Yingze District, and is an employee of Friendship Fat Niu Hotpot Restaurant. On October 1, the mixed nucleic acid test result was initially positive. After tracking and investigation, the single nucleic acid test result was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and diagnosis and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

From September 25th to 28th, I worked in Friendship Fat Niu Hotpot Restaurant, mainly responsible for 777 private rooms.

At around 10:30 on September 29, I took samples at the nucleic acid testing point at the entrance of the dormitory, and then took a taxi to the Nantunbei Community of Wanberlin, and rode with my son to the store where my husband works in the Hexi Agricultural and By-products Market, and rode with my son to Vientiane City. Tengjiao boiled fish for lunch; around 15:00, return to Nantun Fruit Wholesale Market with my son to rest in the second floor office of the shop where my husband works; around 17:00, ride to the South Inner Ring Bridge Xilianhua Century Laifu Supermarket ; Around 18:30, go back to the store where my husband works in the Hexi Agricultural and Sideline Products Market; around 19:20, walk with my husband to the snack bar near Jinpeng Holiday Hotel in Jinyuan District for dinner; around 20:00, go to Jinpeng Holiday Hotel with my husband rest.

At around 8:30 on September 30, take a taxi from the hotel to the Friendship Fat Niu Hotpot Restaurant to go to work; around 15:00, sample the book at the nucleic acid sampling point near the Tianrui Hotel, and return to the Friendship Fat Niu Hot Pot Restaurant for work.

On the morning of October 1st, I took a sample book at the nucleic acid sampling point at the entrance of the dormitory, and returned to Friendship Fat Niu Hotpot to go to work; around 19:50, I received a phone call to inform me that I had mixed positive samples, and after reporting to the unit leader, a separate room was arranged for isolation.

Case 17, female, lives in Deheng Shifuyuan Community, Jinyuan District, and operates a self-operated store in the second fruit area of ​​Hexi Agricultural and Sideline Products Market. On October 1, the mixed nucleic acid test result was initially positive. After tracking and investigation, the single nucleic acid test result was positive, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and diagnosis and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

At around 8:30 on September 25, I took my son to the Green Garden Community Health Station to get vaccinated on an electric bike; at around 9:10, I went to the breakfast shop near the community health station to buy breakfast, and then returned home; around 10:00, I rode an electric bike Take my son and daughter to the Hexi Agricultural and Sideline Products Market store; around 20:00, take my daughter to buy stationery at Zhiyuan Bookstore in Yijing Nansan Lane; around 20:10, go to Beiyan Emma Electric Vehicle Store to repair the electric vehicle; At around 20:30, we returned to the Hexi Agricultural and Sideline Products Market store to close the stall, and then went home without going out.

At around 7:30 on September 26, I drove my daughter to the No. 6 Experimental Primary School in Jinyuan District by electric bicycle; at around 7:35, I bought breakfast at Tangjiu Convenience Store in Zizhuyuan Community; at around 7:50, at Fengjing in Jinyang Dongmen Tangjiu is convenient to buy breakfast; around 8:00, ride an electric car home to pick up his son to the market store; around 11:40, ride an electric car to school to pick up his daughter, and then return to the market store; around 19:10, ride an electric car Take my son to Jinxin convenience store for shopping, and then go to Beiyan Emma Electric Vehicle Shop and Emma Electric Vehicle Shop diagonally opposite to No. 16 Middle School to repair electric cars; at around 19:20, after buying stationery at Sunshine Bookstore, South 3rd Lane, Yijing, Return to the market store; around 20:40, return home without going out.

At around 7:40 on September 27, I took my son and daughter to school by electric bicycle; at around 8:30, I rode an electric bicycle to the market store; around 11:40, I rode an electric bicycle to the school to pick up my son and daughter, and then returned to the market store; Around 13:40, ride an electric bike to take my son and daughter to school, and then return to the market store; around 17:45, ride an electric bike to pick up my son and daughter from school, and then return to the market store; around 20:30, take my daughter to Yijing Nansanxiang Zhiyuan Bookstore bought stationery, Zhongyi General Store went shopping, and did not go out after returning home.

At about 7:33 on September 28, I took my daughter to buy breakfast at Tangjiu convenience store near Zizhuyuan on an electric bike; at about 7:50, I drove my daughter to school on an electric bike; at about 8:00, I returned to Tangjiu in Zizhuyuan by electric bike Pick up breakfast at the convenience store; at around 8:20, take my son to the Pediatric Outpatient Department of Hua Erjian Hospital on an electric bike; at around 9:00, return to the Hexi Agricultural and Sideline Products Market Store; at around 9:45, ride an electric car at the Hua Erjian Hospital to buy medicine, and then return to the market store;

Around 21:00, I did not go out after returning home.

At around 7:30 on September 29, I took my daughter to school on an electric bike, and then returned home; at around 9:10, I took my son to the nucleic acid sampling point at Shangyeyu village entrance for sampling, and then went to the market store; around 11:40, I went to the school to pick up At about 13:30, I took my daughter to school and then returned to the market store; at about 16:40, I took my son to the Pediatric Clinic of Hua Erjian Hospital for medical treatment, and then returned to the market store; at about 17:50, After picking up my daughter from school, I returned to the market store; around 21:00, I returned home without going out.

At around 7:30 on September 30, I took my son and daughter to school on an electric bike; at around 8:00, I went to the Hexi Agricultural and Sideline Products Market store on an electric bike; at around 11:50, I went to the school to pick up my son and daughter and returned to the market store; 12 : Around 10, go to the Datang Tongqing Building Hotel for dinner; around 13:40, take the electric car to take the son and daughter to school, and then return to the market store; around 17:50, pick up the son and daughter at the school, and then return to the market store; 20: 10 or so, did not go out after returning home.

At about 8:50 on October 1st, I took my son and daughter to the entrance of Shangyeyu Village on an electric bike to make nucleic acid; at about 10:30, I took my son and daughter to pick up the courier at Cainiao Station, Nanmen of the market; at about 19:10, after returning home Not going out.

Case 18, male, lives in Shanxi Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Trading Center. He was quarantined and observed at the Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Trading Center on September 30. The nucleic acid result was positive on October 1, and he was immediately transferred to Taiyuan Fourth People’s Hospital for isolation and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as a confirmed case (mild).

All day on September 25th at Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Center.

At around 8:00 on September 26, I drove to Pingyao County with my wife to do business; at around 16:30, I drove back from Pingyao County and returned to Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Trading Center.

All day on September 27 at Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Trading Center.

At around 17:00 on September 28, I drove to the Zhangzitou Vegetable Market to deliver fruit; at around 18:30, I returned to the Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Trading Center after unloading the goods without going out.

September 29 at the Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Trading Center all day.

On September 30, he was quarantined and observed at the Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Trading Center.

Case 19, male, lives in the East District of Xing’an Community, Jiancao District, works in Xing’an Chemical Plant, is a close contact of Case 12 (employee of Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Trading Center), the nucleic acid test result was positive on October 1, and was immediately transferred to Taiyuan The Fourth People’s Hospital of the city is isolated for diagnosis and treatment. After consultation with provincial and municipal experts, it was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection.

At about 6:00 on September 28, I went to work at Xing’an Chemical Plant; at about 13:00, I went home to rest after get off work; at about 19:00, I went to Rongxin Tianshun Community.

At about 6:00 on September 29, go to work at Xing’an Chemical Plant; at about 13:00, after get off work, go to Rongxin Tianshun Community; at about 18:00, ride a bicycle to Luliang Old Restaurant, South Third Lane, Yingxin Street; about 20:30 , to Rongxin Tianshun Community; around 21:00, after returning home in Xing’an Community, he did not go out.

At about 6:00 on September 30, I went to work at the Xing’an Chemical Plant; at about 12:00, after eating in the cafeteria, I went home and did not go out.

At around 13:00 on October 1, the medical observation was centralized in Jiancaoing District.

The Taiyuan Epidemic Prevention and Control Office reminded that those who have been to the above-mentioned key areas and places such as the Hexi Agricultural and Sideline Products Market, Shanxi Tunhui Fruit and Vegetable Trading Center since September 25, immediately report to the territorial community (village), unit, stay in a hotel or territorial The Epidemic Prevention and Control Office will report and actively cooperate with the implementation of various epidemic prevention and control measures such as isolation observation, health monitoring, and nucleic acid testing.