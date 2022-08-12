1 new confirmed case in Haikou, Hainan, involving pig’s feet restaurant, nucleic acid sampling point, etc.

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-12 14:11

CCTV News Client News According to the notification issued by the New Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters in Haikou City, Hainan Province on August 12, from 0-12 on August 12, 2022, there was 1 new confirmed case in Haikou City. found during screening. Since August 4, a total of 21 new coronavirus infections have been found in Haikou City, including 19 confirmed cases and 2 asymptomatic infections.

1. Basic situation

Case 19 lives in Xiuying Village, Longhua District.

2. Activity track

The preliminary flow survey results show that the main activity trajectories are as follows:

August 7

12:00—12:30 Fresh Longjiang Pork Knuckle Rice (Xiuying Village Store).

August 8-9

Building D, Longteng Suiyuan Community (except to collect nucleic acid at the sampling point, did not go out).

August 10–11

Residence (except to collect nucleic acid at the sampling point, did not go out).