Source title: 1 new local confirmed case in Tongzhou District, Beijing The risk point is related to Metro Line 7, etc.

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, September 29 (Dong Zhaorui) On September 29, at the 403rd press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, Dong Minghui, deputy head of Tongzhou District, introduced that on September 29, Tongzhou 1 new local confirmed case was added in the district, which was found in the normalized nucleic acid screening. The confirmed case is currently living in Building 2, Jindi Community, a high-rise building in Liyuan Town, Tongzhou District, and his work place is Building 6, E9 Innovation Workshop, Chaoyang District. On September 24th, I took the Z69 train to Taiyuan, Shanxi, and returned to Beijing on the 26th. Participated in normalized nucleic acid screening on the morning of the 28th, and received notification from other provinces in the afternoon. On the 24th, the case and confirmed cases from other provinces had a simultaneous and empty intersection on the Z69 train. They were determined to be close contacts and were transferred to the centralized isolation point on the same day. Normalized nucleic acid screening The nucleic acid test at the centralized isolation point was reported to be positive one after another. On the 29th, he was transferred to a designated hospital for treatment. The diagnosis was confirmed as a confirmed case, and the clinical classification was mild. Risk points: September 26th Take the T176 train back to Beijing, seat in No. 5 carriage, and arrive at Beijing West Railway Station at 9:25 9:31 to 10:27, Metro Line 7 (Beijing West Railway Station – Heizhuanghu Station Exit B) From 10:31 to 10:43, bus No. 397 (Heizhuanghu Station – North Station of Shuangshu Village, Chaoyang District) From 10:47 to 18:00, working units From 18:20 to 18:32, bus No. 397 (North Station of Shuangshu Village, Chaoyang District – Heizhuanghu Station) 18:37 to 18:51, Metro Line 7 (Heizhuanghu Station – Gaoloujin Station) Around 18:57, Jinbianmin Fresh Market, a high-rise building in Liyuan Town, Tongzhou District (northwest corner of Jindi District, a high-rise building) Around 19:10, express cabinet No. 1 on the right side of the west gate of the residential area September 28th Around 9:00, the nucleic acid sampling point at the south gate of the residential area Around 9:25, group purchase supermarket in Building 7 of the residential area Around 9:37 to 9:52, Metro Line 7 (High Building Gold Station – Heizhuanghu Station) From 9:58 to 10:10, bus No. 397 (Heizhuanghu Station – North Station of Shuangshu Village, Chaoyang District) 10:15 to 11:00, work unit Around 11:00, take a taxi back home Around 11:45, express cabinet No. 3 on the right side of the west gate of the residential area Please take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live immediately and cooperate with the management and control measures if you meet the above-mentioned activity trajectories in time and space or receive a pop-up prompt from the health treasure. Work progress: The first is to quickly carry out flow investigation and investigation. Tongzhou District quickly activated the emergency response mechanism, conducted a comprehensive investigation of the case’s residence and contacts, and quickly implemented control measures for associated risk points and risk personnel. Up to now, the on-site investigation and environmental sterilization of relevant risk points have been completed. It has been preliminarily determined that 188 close contacts in Tongzhou District have been placed under control. The nucleic acid test results have been negative, and the information involving other provinces and regions has been turned sideways. 85 environmental samples were collected from risk points such as the case’s residence, community express cabinets, high-rise Jinbianmin fresh food supermarkets, group purchase supermarkets, nucleic acid sampling points, etc., and the test results were all negative. See also Annuities to convicts: three motions for revocation approved The second is to manage and control related risks in a timely manner. The high-rise Jindi Community and the high-rise Jinbianmin Fresh Food Supermarket in Liyuan Town, Tongzhou District are classified as high-risk areas. During the period, “areas closed, no home, door-to-door service”, and other areas in Liyuan Town except high-risk areas are classified as low-risk areas In the area, “personal protection and avoidance of gatherings” are implemented, and measures such as entering indoor public places to make appointments, staggering peak hours, limiting current, measuring temperature, and registering are strictly implemented. Nucleic acid testing of personnel in high-risk areas has been organized. As of 15:00, 5,048 people have been sampled, and the test results are to be reported. The third is to do a good job in providing services to residents. Set up a special class for work, set up a service volunteer security team, assign buildings to groups, assign households to people, understand the needs of people in high-risk areas, initially identify special groups such as the elderly and the disabled, and those who need medical treatment such as dialysis and maternity examinations, and do a good job in seeking medical treatment. Guarantee, door-to-door nucleic acid sampling, garbage removal, material distribution, psychological counseling and other services to ensure that residents’ lives are guaranteed. Dong Minghui introduced that during festivals, do not forget to prevent epidemics, and do not forget to protect when going out. The National Day holiday is approaching, I remind the general public again, continue to insist not to travel or go on business trips to counties (cities, districts, flags) where local epidemics have occurred within 7 days, and those returning to Beijing will not have meals, parties, or travel within 7 days after arriving in Beijing. In crowded places, complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, and complete the second nucleic acid test within 72 hours after arriving in Beijing after an interval of 24 hours. Persons at risk of the epidemic should take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where they live, and cooperate with the implementation of home (store) health monitoring and other epidemic prevention measures. Once symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), diarrhea, etc. occur, do not buy and take medicines by yourself, do not take public transportation, and seek medical treatment in time according to regulations. See also More checks and funds for schools, US Senate agreement on weapons

People’s Daily Online, Beijing, September 29 (Dong Zhaorui) On September 29, at the 403rd press conference on the prevention and control of the new coronavirus pneumonia in Beijing, Dong Minghui, deputy head of Tongzhou District, introduced that on September 29, Tongzhou 1 new local confirmed case was added in the district, which was found in the normalized nucleic acid screening.

The confirmed case is currently living in Building 2, Jindi Community, a high-rise building in Liyuan Town, Tongzhou District, and his work place is Building 6, E9 Innovation Workshop, Chaoyang District. On September 24th, I took the Z69 train to Taiyuan, Shanxi, and returned to Beijing on the 26th. Participated in normalized nucleic acid screening on the morning of the 28th, and received notification from other provinces in the afternoon. On the 24th, the case and confirmed cases from other provinces had a simultaneous and empty intersection on the Z69 train. They were judged to be close contacts and were transferred to the centralized isolation point on the same day. Normalized nucleic acid screening The nucleic acid test at the centralized isolation point was reported to be positive one after another. On the 29th, he was transferred to a designated hospital for treatment. The diagnosis was confirmed as a confirmed case, and the clinical classification was mild.

Risk points:

September 26th

Take the T176 train back to Beijing, seat in No. 5 carriage, and arrive at Beijing West Railway Station at 9:25

9:31 to 10:27, Metro Line 7 (Beijing West Railway Station – Heizhuanghu Station Exit B)

From 10:31 to 10:43, bus No. 397 (Heizhuanghu Station – North Station of Shuangshu Village, Chaoyang District)

From 10:47 to 18:00, working units

From 18:20 to 18:32, bus No. 397 (North Station of Shuangshu Village, Chaoyang District – Heizhuanghu Station)

18:37 to 18:51, Metro Line 7 (Heizhuanghu Station – Gaoloujin Station)

Around 18:57, Jinbianmin Fresh Market, a high-rise building in Liyuan Town, Tongzhou District (northwest corner of Jindi District, a high-rise building)

Around 19:10, express cabinet No. 1 on the right side of the west gate of the residential area

September 28th

Around 9:00, the nucleic acid sampling point at the south gate of the residential area

Around 9:25, group purchase supermarket in Building 7 of the residential area

Around 9:37 to 9:52, Metro Line 7 (High Building Gold Station – Heizhuanghu Station)

From 9:58 to 10:10, bus No. 397 (Heizhuanghu Station – North Station of Shuangshu Village, Chaoyang District)

10:15 to 11:00, work unit

Around 11:00, take a taxi back home

Around 11:45, express cabinet No. 3 on the right side of the west gate of the residential area

Please take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where you live immediately and cooperate with the management and control measures if you meet the above-mentioned activity trajectories in time and space or receive a pop-up prompt from the health treasure.

Work progress:

The first is to quickly carry out flow investigation and investigation. Tongzhou District quickly activated the emergency response mechanism, conducted a comprehensive investigation of the case’s residence and contacts, and quickly implemented control measures for associated risk points and risk personnel. Up to now, the on-site investigation and environmental sterilization of relevant risk points have been completed. It has been preliminarily determined that 188 close contacts in Tongzhou District have been placed under control. The nucleic acid test results have been negative, and the information involving other provinces and regions has been turned sideways. 85 environmental samples were collected from risk points such as the case’s residence, community express cabinets, high-rise Jinbianmin fresh food supermarkets, group purchase supermarkets, nucleic acid sampling points, etc., and the test results were all negative.

The second is to manage and control related risks in a timely manner. The high-rise Jindi Community and the high-rise Jinbianmin Fresh Food Supermarket in Liyuan Town, Tongzhou District are classified as high-risk areas. During the period, “area is closed, no one’s home, door-to-door service is provided”, and other areas in Liyuan Town except high-risk areas are classified as low-risk areas. In the area, “personal protection and avoidance of gatherings” are implemented, and measures such as entering indoor public places to make appointments, staggering peak hours, limiting current, measuring temperature, and registering are strictly implemented. Nucleic acid testing of personnel in high-risk areas has been organized. As of 15:00, 5,048 people have been sampled, and the test results are to be reported.

The third is to do a good job in providing services to residents. Set up a special class for work, set up a service volunteer security team, assign buildings to groups, assign households to people, understand the needs of people in high-risk areas, initially identify special groups such as the elderly and the disabled, and those who need medical treatment such as dialysis and maternity examinations, and do a good job in seeking medical treatment. Guarantee, door-to-door nucleic acid sampling, garbage removal, material distribution, psychological counseling and other services to ensure that residents’ lives are guaranteed.

Dong Minghui introduced that during festivals, do not forget to prevent epidemics, and do not forget to protect when going out. The National Day holiday is approaching, I remind the general public again, continue to insist not to travel or go on business trips to counties (cities, districts, flags) where local epidemics have occurred within 7 days, and those returning to Beijing will not have meals, parties, or travel within 7 days after arriving in Beijing. In crowded places, complete a nucleic acid test within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, and complete the second nucleic acid test within 72 hours after arriving in Beijing after an interval of 24 hours. Persons at risk of the epidemic should take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, and hotel where they live, and cooperate with the implementation of home (store) health monitoring and other epidemic prevention measures. Once symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), diarrhea, etc. occur, do not buy and take medicines by yourself, do not take public transportation, and seek medical treatment in time according to regulations.