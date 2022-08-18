The reporter learned from the Headquarters for the Prevention and Control of the New Coronavirus Infected Pneumonia Epidemic in Haixi Prefecture, Qinghai Province, that on August 16, 1 new positive person was added in Dulan County, Haixi Prefecture, Qinghai Province, and 1 new confirmed case and 16 new cases were added in Golmud City. positive persons. Diagnosed by the expert group, 1 new positive person in Dulan County was an asymptomatic infection, and the newly confirmed case in Golmud was a positive person on the 13th. The asymptomatic infection turned into a confirmed case (mild).

The activity track is now announced as follows:

1. Positive person No. 15 (asymptomatic infection), female, 36 years old, is an isolation control person, and the positive person No. 9 is a mother-daughter relationship.

Entered Dulan from Gansu at about 20:00 on August 10, and sampled at the nucleic acid sampling point of Dulan County People’s Hospital at about 10:00 on August 11; at 9:00 on August 12, the person who was judged as a close contact was transferred to Dulan County for centralized isolation From August 12th to 14th, the nucleic acid test results were negative; at 0:20 on August 16th, the Dulan County CDC initially screened positive, and at 8:50 on August 16, the Haixi CDC reviewed positive. On August 16, it was closed-loop transferred to a designated state medical institution for treatment.

2. Positive Person No. 16, female, 62 years old.

He has been active in Golmud since August 1, and has no travel history outside the province or state; on the morning of August 14, nucleic acid sampling was carried out at the nucleic acid sampling point of Golmud City Taxation Bureau; on the morning of August 15, the mixed tube was positive, and then Tracking was carried out, and the Golmud CDC came to sample at around 9:00, and the Golmud CDC initially screened positive that day. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

3. Positive Person No. 17, female, 63 years old. It has been active in Golmud since August 1, and there is no history of travel outside the province or state; from August 7 to 12, it will be active at Xinxianghui BBQ restaurant and near home; August 14 at 24:00 at the entrance of Loncin Mall Nucleic acid sampling for all staff; mixed tubes were positive on August 15, and the CDC came to sample at 11:00, and the Golmud CDC was initially screened positive on the same day. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

4. Positive Person No. 18, female, 32 years old.

From August 10th to August 12th, I lived at home and did not go out; I went to Golmud and the community to participate in nucleic acid sampling of all staff around 16:00 on August 13th, and the result was negative; on August 14th, I was active at home and near my workplace, and in August At 11:30 on the 15th, I went to Lihe Community to participate in nucleic acid sampling of all staff. In the afternoon, the mixed tube was positive. At 16:00, the Golmud CDC came to the door for sampling, and the initial screening was positive on the same day. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

5. Positive Person No. 19, male, 48 years old.

From August 11th to 13th, I have been working and living in the old local barbecue restaurant in Golmud City, without going out; I participated in nucleic acid sampling of all staff in Lihe Community, Golmud City at around 20:30 on August 14th; I did not go out on the morning of August 15th, At about 15:30, samples were taken at the nucleic acid sampling point in Lihe Community. At about 16:30, the Golmud City disease control personnel came to sample, and the result was positive at 22:00. At 1:7 on August 16, the staff of the CDC came to sample again, and the result was positive. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

6. Positive Person No. 20, female, 43 years old.

From August 1st to 12th, I will be on vacation in Xining. Take the K9805 train from Xining City, Qinghai Province at 21:00 on August 12th, and arrive at Golmud around 9:20 on August 13th. Golmud Second People’s Hospital landed at 15:29. The test was negative, and he did not go out on August 14. On August 15, nucleic acid sampling was carried out for all staff. In the early morning of the same day, the Golmud CDC came to the door for sampling, and the initial screening was positive. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

7. Positive Person No. 21, female, 45 years old.

From August 10th to August 13th, activities will be held near Xinxianghui Grill and Helihe Community in Golmud City; at around 15:50 on August 13th, go to Golmudlihe Community to participate in nucleic acid sampling of all staff; on August 14th at around 23:45 Golmud and the community participated in the nucleic acid sampling of all staff; at around 13:40 on August 15, they went to Golmud and the community to participate in the nucleic acid sampling of all staff. At 16:45, the Golmud CDC came to the door for sampling, and the initial screening was positive that day. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

8. Positive Person No. 22, female, 61 years old.

From August 10th to August 13th, activities will be held near Xinxianghui Barbecue Restaurant and Lihe Community in Golmud City; at around 16:00 on August 13th, all staff will participate in nucleic acid sampling in Lihe Community; on August 14th, activities will be held near Xinxianghui Barbecue Restaurant in Golmud City ; At 11:00 on August 15th, they participated in the nucleic acid sampling of all staff in Golmud and the community, and then immediately came to the Golmud CDC for sampling, and the initial screening was positive. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

9. Positive Person No. 23, female, 59 years old.

From August 7th to 13th, we will conduct activities near Xinxianghui BBQ restaurant and residence in Golmud City. On August 13th, we will participate in nucleic acid sampling of all staff in Golmud; on August 15th, we will participate in nucleic acid sampling of all staff. positive. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

10. Positive Person No. 24, female, 39 years old.

From August 9th to August 10th, I did not go out at home in the first phase of Xicheng Impression in the morning, and went to work at the old Northeast BBQ restaurant in the afternoon; I took samples at the nucleic acid sampling point of the Taxation Bureau around 10:00 on August 14th, and mixed in the morning of August 15th. The tube was positive, and the Golmud CDC came to sample at around 9 o’clock, and it was initially screened positive that day. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

11. Positive Person No. 25, female, 53 years old, wife of Positive Person No. 13.

From August 10th to August 13th, he went to work every day at the Ganchuanchuanxiang Restaurant in Railway Xiaojun; on August 14th, he was transferred to the centralized isolation point of GreenTree Inn in Golmud City, and on August 15th, the nucleic acid test at the isolation point was initially screened. positive. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

12. Positive Person No. 26, male, 52 years old, is a colleague of Positive Person No. 13.

From August 10th to August 13th, they went to work normally at the Ganchuanchuanxiang restaurant in Railway Xiaojun every day; on August 13th, the nucleic acid test results of all staff were negative, and the nucleic acid test results of all staff on August 14th were abnormal. In the early morning of August 15th Closed-loop transfer to a centralized isolation point, at 10:00 on August 16th, the Golmud Center for Disease Control and Prevention was initially screened positive. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

13. Positive person No. 27, female, 56 years old, is a colleague of positive person No. 13.

From August 10th to August 13th, they went to work normally at the Ganchuanchuanxiang restaurant in Railway Xiaojun every day; on August 13th, the nucleic acid test results of all staff were negative; on August 14th, all staff had mixed nucleic acid test results; on August 15th At 3:00, he was transferred to the centralized isolation point. At 10:00 on August 16, the Golmud Center for Disease Control and Prevention was initially screened positive. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

14. Positive person No. 28, female, 47 years old, is a colleague of positive person No. 13.

From August 10th to August 13th, they went to work normally at the Ganchuanchuanxiang restaurant in Railway Xiaojun every day; on August 13th, the nucleic acid test results of all staff were negative; on August 14th, all staff had mixed nucleic acid test results; on August 15th At 3:00, he was transferred to the centralized isolation point. At 10:00 on August 16, the Golmud Center for Disease Control and Prevention was initially screened positive. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

15. Positive person No. 29, female, 54 years old, is a colleague of positive person No. 13.

From August 10th to August 13th, they went to work normally at the Ganchuanchuanxiang restaurant in Railway Xiaojun every day; on August 13th, the nucleic acid test results of all staff were negative; on August 14th, all staff had mixed nucleic acid test results; on August 15th At 3:00, he was transferred to the centralized isolation point. At 10:00 on August 16, the Golmud Center for Disease Control and Prevention was initially screened positive. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

16. Positive person No. 30, male, 52 years old, is a colleague of positive person No. 13.

From August 10th to August 13th, they went to work normally at the Ganchuanchuanxiang restaurant in Railway Xiaojun every day; on August 13th, the nucleic acid test results of all staff were negative; on August 14th, all staff had mixed nucleic acid test results; on August 15th At 3:00, he was transferred to the centralized isolation point; at 10:00 on August 16, the Golmud CDC was initially screened positive. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

17. Positive person No. 31, male, 40 years old, is a colleague of positive person No. 13.

From August 10th to August 13th, they went to work normally at the Ganchuanchuanxiang restaurant in Railway Xiaojun every day; on August 13th, the nucleic acid test results of all staff were negative; on August 14th, all staff had mixed nucleic acid test results; on August 15th At 3:00, he was transferred to the centralized isolation point; at 10:00 on August 16, the Golmud CDC was initially screened positive. It has been closed-loop transferred to the Second People’s Hospital of Golmud City for isolation and treatment.

