Trump Pleads Not Guilty; AMLO Criticizes “Inhumane” Anti-Immigrant Buoys Deployed in Texas; What Is Patriarchy?

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into interference in the 2020 election. Trump’s plea came amidst mounting legal battles and investigations surrounding his controversial presidency.

In other news, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized Texas for deploying “inhumane” anti-immigrant buoys along the border with Mexico. López Obrador decried these measures, stating that they do not align with the humanitarian principles that should guide relations between the two neighboring countries.

The Colombian Prosecutor’s Office revealed that Nicolás Petro Burgos confessed to entering illegal funds into his father, Gustavo Petro’s, presidential campaign. This revelation came during a hearing in Bogotá related to the investigation into campaign finance irregularities.

COVID-19 cases in the United States are on the rise once again, according to recent data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While this surge is not as significant as previous waves, there is an alarming increase in hospital admissions, test positivity, and emergency department visits. Experts are closely monitoring the situation and urging the public to continue practicing preventive measures.

Ukraine is facing difficulties breaking through Russian defenses as tank traps and minefields impede their advance. Ukrainian officials have described the number of mines as “insane,” posing a significant challenge for their forces.

Additionally, two members of the US Navy have been arrested and charged for allegedly spying for China. It is alleged that these individuals sent classified US military information to Chinese intelligence agents, raising concerns about national security.

On the cultural front, the Women’s World Cup group stage has concluded, revealing the 16 teams that will advance to the round of 16. Only three teams from the Americas—United States, Colombia, and Jamaica—have successfully made it to the next phase of the tournament.

In the entertainment industry, the movie “Barbie” has made headlines for its record-breaking performance at the US box office. Director Greta Gerwig’s film has garnered attention not only for its commercial success but also for its portrayal and exploration of the concept of patriarchy.

Moving on to lighter news, a zoo in England has posted pictures of one of its sun bears standing upright. This comes after a viral video from a Chinese zoo sparked speculation and debate about whether the bear was actually a person in an animal costume.

