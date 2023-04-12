Population decline continues as people leave to find jobs and move to nearby new cities

[목포=뉴시스] Reporter Park Sang-soo = Over the past 10 years, one out of 10 Mokpo citizens in South Jeolla Province has left the area. The population continues to decline due to young people leaving in search of jobs and relocation due to the development of a new town nearby.

According to Mokpo City on the 13th, the population of Mokpo City at the end of last year was 216,939, a decrease of 28,134 (11.5%) from 245,073 in 2012, 10 years ago.

After peaking at 249,000 in 1997, the population of Mokpo has been declining continuously.

In 2014 (239,109 people), 240,000 people, which had been maintained for 17 years, collapsed. After that, 230,000 people collapsed in 2019 (229,861 people), and even 220,000 people collapsed in 2021 (218,589 people) after two years.

It has been a long time since the population of Mokpo, which boasts the number one city in Jeollanam-do, has reversed to Yeosu and Suncheon.

Moreover, the population cliff is accelerating as the ‘Dead Cross’, in which the number of deaths exceeds the number of births, began in 2018.

The decrease in population in Mokpo is interpreted as a result of the low birth rate, which is less than one, and the move to new cities such as the nearby Muan Namak and Oryong districts, and the move to other cities and towns to find jobs.

Muan-gun and the metropolitan area account for more than half of the migration of Mokpo citizens to other regions, and job-seeking is the most common reason for moving out.

Mokpo City plans to focus on creating an environment for childbirth and childcare as well as supporting the influx and settlement of young people to address the ongoing population decline and increase the population.

For the influx of young population, it plans to preemptively attract high-tech innovative companies through the creation of the nation’s first smart green industrial complex and establish a public rental smart knowledge industry center.

In addition, it is a strategy to discover youth-centered youth policies such as ‘Mokpo City Youth Day’, foster a Mokpo-type youth cultural brand, and promote projects to suppress the outflow of young generations in their 20s and 40s and support their settlement.

We plan to create a happy childbirth and childcare environment, and strive to support the elderly life.

It plans to create a conducive environment for childbirth by expanding childbirth support policies, such as congratulatory money for childbirth and support for surgery expenses for infertile couples.

In addition, we plan to promote various policies so that the elderly can lead active old-age lives by guaranteeing senior income and supporting healthy social activities.

An official from Mokpo City said, “The city will form a ‘Pan-Citizen Population Countermeasure Council’ and its own ‘Population Task Force Team’ in which the private, public, and academic sectors participate to come up with various population policies.” To this end, we will continue to promote the ‘visiting address transfer service’ targeting universities and companies located in the jurisdiction.”

