1 trillion euros and more? What the heating law costs!

How expensive will the so-called heating law actually be? This comes into effect on January 1st. It has largely disappeared from media coverage because there is a waiting loop in which municipal district heating planning still has to be awaited. But the regulations themselves take effect. Now, according to a report, Robert Habeck’s Ministry of Economics has a – picture – report rejectedaccording to which replacing heating systems is becoming significantly more expensive for people than expected.

How expensive will it be?

The Building Energy Act (GEG) provides for a so-called “fulfillment cost”, which is, however, based on estimates. In essence, the law asserts certain costs that are associated with the measures.

“Bild” has now contradicted this and relies on data from the Leipzig municipal utilities. The statement from the Ministry of Economic Affairs refers to the “ambiguity”. “We do not have the city of Leipzig’s forecast. It is therefore completely unclear which measures and costs are assumed here and whether these can actually be attributed to the heat supply and who should make the investments.

The “Bild” made a methodological error. They added up the costs from the consequences of the Building Energy Act and the municipal heat planning. That is not permissible. Therefore, the “sum of 1 quadrillion euros” (probably 1 trillion euros, ed.) quoted by the newspaper as the total expenditure for citizens (…) is not comprehensible from the perspective of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (…).

In addition, the figures from Leipzig should not be transferred to the entire federal territory, as the differences between the regions are too great. The city of Leipzig itself has already rejected the representation.

In any case, the Ministry of Economic Affairs calculates differently: “Compliance costs” – i.e. the costs per building – are only the “material costs per case” multiplied by the number of cases. The “costs for the transformation of the energy system are not recorded.” So the surrounding things.

