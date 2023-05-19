1-YEAR-OLD BABY DIED WAITING FOR A NEONATAL THERAPY BED « CDE News

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) A one-year-old and six-month-old baby girl died of severe pneumonia at the Pedro Juan Caballero Regional Hospital. Her death occurred while looking for a neonatal therapy bed.

A one-year-old and six-month-old baby died waiting for a neonatal therapy bed at the Pedro Juan Caballero Regional Hospital, Department of Amambay, reported Telefuturo.

The little girl continued her medical treatment in a private clinic, but due to the high cost she had to be taken to a public health service, where her death was confirmed.

Dr. Pablo Ayala, director of Pedro Juan Caballero, explained that the baby arrived on Tuesday night with significant respiratory distress, which is why the pediatrician on duty indicated her hospitalization.

However, her parents decided to take her to a private one, but hours later they returned and she was admitted to the ER, according to the doctor.

He pointed out that all the studies were done and they even had to intubate her, unfortunately she could not stand it and died around 6:00 a.m. due to severe pneumonia.

The public sector does not have neonatal beds in that area of ​​the country.

comment

comment