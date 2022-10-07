On the evening of October 7, Chongqing held the 128th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. Liu Lu, deputy head of the Nan’an District People’s Government, reported the handling of the “10.6” Nan’an epidemic.

Nan’an District has tracked 147 people in close contact with 41 people in the district

Liu Lu introduced that on October 6, a new case of asymptomatic infection was added in Nan’an District, who was a person from outside the city. The asymptomatic infected person had a social activity track in Chongqing from noon on October 3 to the afternoon of 5, covering Nan’an District, Yuzhong District, Shapingba District, Jiangbei District and other districts, and the risk of epidemic transmission was high.

In the tracing of the source of the epidemic, the Nan’an District has already traced the trajectory of the asymptomatic infected person to the “Joy Capsule Hotel, Qiu Po ​​Chaoshou, Nan Qin Nian Zhuang, Xin Hu Pharmacy, and Xie Xin Xingguang Times Square” in Nan’an District. A total of 7 key epidemic-related places, including guests, cooking Shenjianghucai, and the nucleic acid sampling point of Nan’an District People’s Hospital, as well as close contact with people along the walk, have comprehensively carried out flow investigation and investigation.

As of 18:00 on the 7th, the district has tracked 147 people in close contact and 41 people in close contact in the district. The results of the first and second rounds of nucleic acid tests were all negative. The Nan’an District assisted the investigation and pushed 20 close contacts and 2 secondary close contacts from the outer area.

The Nan’an District released the trajectory of the asymptomatic infection at 3:28 a.m. on the 7th. The general public is requested to strengthen self-examination according to the trajectory, and take the initiative to report to the villagers in a timely manner, and actively implement nucleic acid testing at the corresponding frequency. Before the nucleic acid testing results are released, strictly implement home health monitoring. If you have symptoms such as fever and cough, report to the village (community) in a timely manner, go to the fever clinic of a medical institution for treatment, take personal protection when you go out, do not take public transportation, and do not participate in gathering activities.

Remind citizens who have been assigned yellow codes and received SMS reminders to cooperate with epidemic prevention measures

Liu Lu said that the Nan’an District assigns codes to relevant personnel according to different epidemic risk levels, and pushes text message reminders to those accompanying them in time and space. Citizens who have been assigned yellow codes and received SMS reminders are reminded to actively cooperate with villages (communities) to take epidemic prevention measures, especially to implement relevant requirements such as nucleic acid testing at the corresponding frequency.

As of now, there is one temporary control area in Nan’an District (Shanhe Building, the building where Joy Capsule Hotel is located).

On October 6, the Nan’an District has conducted the first round of nucleic acid sampling in the control area. A total of 282 people and 145 environmental samples were sampled, and the test results were all negative. As of 18:00 tonight, the local area has completed the second round of nucleic acid testing in the control area, and the results are all negative. At the same time, the local government has implemented a special class to provide life support services for 282 people in the temporary control area, and implemented medical treatment and psychological counseling measures one by one for the 8 people with deaf-mute disabilities and basic medical history.

In carrying out the expanded nucleic acid test, on October 6, Nan’an District has carried out the first round of expanded nucleic acid screening in 9 communities in Nanping Town, Nanping Street, and Haitangxi Street. The test results were all feminine.

On October 7, Nan’an District carried out expanded nucleic acid screening for the whole area of ​​Nanping Street, Nanping Town, Haitangxi Street, Huayuan Road Street, and Tongyuan Bureau Street, involving a total of 5 towns, streets and 22 communities. The sampling time From 9:00 to 20:00 today. As of 18:00 tonight, the second round of expanded screening has yielded negative results.