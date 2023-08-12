10 books to read under the umbrella to wish you “happy holidays”!

Summer means pause, relaxation, recovering passions that have remained there in the corner during the year “waiting to have time”. First of all, READING!

Are you a fan of biographies of great architectural figures or do you prefer lighter readings, perhaps on the theme of travel?

Let’s try to help you overcome the indecision about which books to pack, to read under an umbrella, in the shade of a tree by the lake, on cool evenings in the mountains or on long plane journeys.

by Gisella Bassanini and Giovanna Canzi

An illustrated biography on the life of Charlotte Perriand, the one who, at only 24 years old and with a folder of drawings under her arm, entered the Parisian atelier of Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret to propose herself as a new collaborator.

A life full of experiences, divided between architecture and design with the background of the dramatic events of the 20th century that encloses the profile of a woman linked to tradition on the one hand, to innovation on the other, subject to multiple contaminations between West and East, between war and peace.

by Giancarlo DeCarlo

The travels of a Milanese architect who for over thirty years, together with his family, went to discover the Greek archipelago, its monuments and the peculiarities of the cities.

This bond, which began at a very young age when he was sent as a soldier, over the years became an opportunity to reflect on the past and the present, also thanks to unexpected encounters such as those with Georges Candilis, but also with simple fishermen.

The book, like a notebook published posthumously, tells of wandering itineraries and wandering paths, with stops for sleep often outdoors, where there is no shortage of philosophical reflections and architectural aphorisms.

by Francesco Careri

In this book Francesco Careri, architect and teacher, investigates the act of walking as a primary act in the transformation of the territory and the space crossed which thus becomes an urban intervention, as well as an autonomous form of art and an aesthetic tool of knowledge.

Tracing an analysis starting from primitive nomadism to Dadaism and Surrealism, from Lettrism to the Situationist International and from Minimalism to Land Art, the book reconstructs the history of landscape perception by telling the story of crossing the city.

by Carlo Piano and Renzo Piano

From Genoa to Ithaca, the book – written by a son and a father – represents an intimate journey in search of the perfect city and a reflection on the meaning of building.

The departure of the long journey by sea is from the Punta Nave studio, guided by the very strong desire typical of every explorer to set sail in search of Atlantis, a perfect city, because it hosts a perfect society.

Here Renzo Piano, in the company of his son Carlo, with the eyes of someone who knows how to take measurements both by land and by sea, returns to the places where he built his works, in the middle of the Pacific, on the banks of the Thames and the Seine reaches Athens, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park and Osaka Bay.

by Federico Pace

A series of stories on the theme of travel, understood not only as a crossing of continents, but as a process of growth, rupture or the beginning of new ties, moments of life that reveal parts of us hitherto unknown.

These are stories that tell of unexpected transformations, challenges overcome, moments that have marked someone’s life, transforming it.

From the colors of India to the secrets of Mount Athos, from the boundless cordillera of Latin America to the hypnotic silences of Siberia, from the gentle sinuosity of Moldova to the Pacific and beyond.

Among the stories, also Oscar Niemeyer’s car journey along over one thousand and two hundred kilometers from Rio de Janeiro to Brasilia to give life to a city that never existed before; and then Vincent Van Gogh’s walk between Belgium and France in the winter in which he ended up understanding what he really needed to become a painter; the unexpected threshold with which Frida Kahlo and many others are forced to measure themselves.

by Ettore Sottsass

A collection of thoughts, sometimes complex and difficult to interpret, linked to the explorations of the 1940s and 1950s, when Ettore Sottsass was looking for his own path in the only way that seemed to be congenial to him: to travel them all.

From the catalog of colors available in the compartments of American trains, to the war story in the Balkans, or a portrait of Spazzapan, a painter to whom Sottsass claimed he owed everything; and then, again, the draft of an artistic manifesto, all linked by the red thread of curiosity that leads the reader to identify with the brilliant thinker and designer.

by Enzo Mari

The designer Enzo Mari talks about himself, from the period of self-education of his childhood and early youth, between the Thirties and Forties, attentive to the many stimuli of a difficult but buzzing reality, to his studies at the Brera Academy, to the phase of the most intense artistic activity that made him one of the most brilliant and innovative designers of the twentieth century.

From his conviction of designing as a profound drive inherent in every human being to the revolution of the concept of design, up to his “democratic utopia”, that is, the design and production of beautiful and useful objects for ordinary people with some of the most important brands , such as Olivetti, Driade, Zanotta, Artemide, Alessi.

by Bruno Munari

“Fantasy. Everything that wasn’t there before, even if it was impossible to achieve.”

This leads to some questions about the functioning between fantasy, invention, creativity and imagination in visual communications.

Published for the first time in 1977, in this book Munari explains how to stimulate creativity and how to train the mind to be more elastic and ready to receive external impulses.

by Michele De Lucchi

“It is often said and it is well known that to be good architects one must possess the attributes. But no one ever says which ones”.

Starting from this sentence, Michele De Lucchi offers an investigation into the meaning of the most used adjectives not only by architects, but also by clients and by all those who work around the world of architecture, all noted on the basis of experience and mood of the moment.

by JG Ballard

Published in 1975, the book by the British writer tells the story of an elegant condominium in a residential area built according to the most advanced technologies for the comfort of its inhabitants.

But the London skyscraper of glass and concrete, forty floors high and equipped with a thousand apartments, will soon become the scene of the general relapse into barbarism of an entire emerging social class.

With the absence of electricity, the weakness of the structure will emerge, becoming a prison for the residents, forced to fight for survival.

published on: 11/08/2023

