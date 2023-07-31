10 candidates will compete for the presidency of Panama

Ten candidates will seek the presidency of Panama in the elections scheduled for May 2024, after concluding this Sunday the process to choose the last candidates, reported the Electoral Tribunal of the Central American country.

The last four candidates to pass the procedures have been the lawyer and journalist Ricardo Lombana (center-right); the pro-government deputy Zulay Rodríguez (Democratic Revolutionary Party, social democrat); the leftist teacher Maribel Gordón and the former Minister of Commerce (2014-2015) Melitón Arrocha (center-right).

Lombana was chosen by the board of the Movimiento Otro Camino, while Rodríguez, Gordón and Arrocha won the three free postulation positions allowed by the Electoral Tribunal by collecting and adding the largest number of signatures required.

After being proclaimed Lombana this Sunday, he declared that he achieved his nomination “without clientelism, without gifts” and “without taking advantage of the needs of a people who have been mistreated by their politicians.”

On Saturday, the lawyer José Alberto Álvarez, from the right-wing and minority Social Independent Alternative Party (Pais), was ratified.

Also aspiring to the presidential chair are former presidents Ricardo Martinelli (right) and Martín Torrijos (center-right); the current vice president, José Gabriel Carrizo (social democrat); the former foreign minister during the government of Martinelli Rómulo Roux (right) and the former mayor of the capital José Isabel BLandón (center-right).

Panama will celebrate on May 5, 2024, in a single round, its seventh elections after the US invasion that ended the dictatorship of Manuel Antonio Noriega in 1989.

In these elections, the replacement for the current ruler, Laurentino Cortizo, will be chosen in an electoral process where immediate presidential re-election is not allowed.

In addition, the Assembly of Deputies and the different local authorities will be renewed.

To date, no pro-government candidate has won the presidential elections.

According to some polls, Martinelli is the favorite, although it is not certain that he can present himself after being recently sentenced to almost 11 years in prison for money laundering, in a ruling that has been appealed by his lawyers.

Martinelli will also be tried in August for the alleged payment of commissions during his government to the Brazilian company Odebrecht.

Martinelli’s hypothetical candidacy has caused several candidates to start talks to form an alliance that prevents the former president from governing again.

