10 low-cost ideas — idealista/news

Article written by Beatriz Arroyo, founder of “Give soul to your house”

The Kitchen and the bath of a house are usually the two rooms whose renovation it involves the greatest expense or investment and, at the same time, where the passage of time is most felt. When at “Ponle Alma a Tu Casa” we find ourselves having to advise someone, the first thing we want to see is what state these rooms are in. Tiles, floors, toilets, wardrobes and storage always reveal the age of a property, almost showing on which date or in which year the last renovation was carried out.

But before starting work and making big investments, there they are intermediate solutions which help to renew the image of a room, even a bathroom, with a very low budget and sometimes with small details that cost less than we imagine. Most people always want to replace the bathtub with a shower pan or change the under-sink or even paint the tiles instead of changing them, but what we want is propose very simple and low-cost ideas.

10 tips to transform the bathroom with little money

You can give your bathroom a new look without spending a lot of time and money. Here are some tips that can help renovate the environment without having to touch a single wall.

Change the shower curtains

A piece of advice addressed not only for those curtains that are now dated and perhaps with signs of mould, but also for those that are too colorful. In this case, you can opt for curtains with warmer patterns, or striped or even transparent, so that the light can pass through them. A small low-cost trick that can change the look of the bathroom more than you can imagine.

Whiten the silicone of the bath/shower tray and washbasin seals

A good home remedy that is usually very effective is to sprinkle with sodium bicarbonate and let it dissolve with cleansing vinegar and, after leaving it to act for a few minutes, rub with a soft toothbrush; then remove the remains of bicarbonate well with a microfiber cloth. After this cleaning, if the silicone is still too old and too damaged, you can remove and put new silicone.

Whiten tile joints

Over the years, tile joints tend to darken. In this case, they can be painted white very easily with specific products. But, as in the previous case, before adding any new product, the advice is always to remove the mold from the old joints.

Put new towels

Sometimes you spend money on a multitude of items you never use, while keeping towels that have lost all their softness. In addition to the aged look they can take (many turn yellow or black after undergoing dozens and hundreds of washes), a change in color or pattern can change the aesthetics of the bathroom more than meets the eye.

Replace the soap dispenser and toothbrush holder

In the event that these accessories are broken, discolored or perhaps rusted, the solution is simple: buy a new set at a low price, preferably in a different color or pattern.

Renew the toilet paper holder

It may seem strange or even obvious, but usually we get so used to the objects we use every day that we stop seeing them. Well, the time has come to see them and if they are out of fashion, or ruined or useless, it is better to change or eliminate them.

Replace the mirror

Sometimes it seems like that square or rectangular opaque mirror has always been there, but it doesn’t have to be. It can be replaced with a more original one, even disruptive and innovative, in a vintage style with a wooden frame or with a modern touch. Originality has no limits.

Replace the toilet seat

You can opt for something more modern. There are all colors and all patterns. They’re also available in all sorts of wood tones, with a more temperate texture and touch that’s more pleasant on the skin.

Change the mat

You can think of replacing the mat with a larger one that is pleasant to the touch and sight, or according to the tones of the new shower curtain or with the tiles or with the new set of towels.

Install a new faucet

Of all the suggestions and ideas, this is perhaps the one that does require a little more substantial financial outlay. But you can find precious faucets of very different styles at very affordable prices. And if you decide to replace the shower and sink at the same time, the change of bathroom look will be even more spectacular.

One last tip is to add decorative elements, such as a small plant on the cabinet or mirror. But also candles for those who have a bathtub to give a touch of natural and organic relaxation.