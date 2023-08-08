Home » 10 of the current ones will not aspire again
Last Friday, August 4, the deadline for political parties to make changes expired. Once the process was finished, the lists began to circulate to the Council and Assembly. In this sense, it was confirmed that 10 of the current Valledupar councilors will not aspire again, each for different reasons.

The concilor Jorge Corduroy registered as a candidate for the Assembly for the party of the U and the councilor Manuel Gutierrez for the ASI party. By your side, Councilor Omar Ditta took a step to the side, thinking about being a candidate for the Assembly in four years.

councilors Guido Castilla and Jorge Perez made the decision not to aspire, as they said at the time to THE PYLON, to focus on Ernesto Orozco’s campaign for Mayor of Valledupar.

Councilor Thelma Gómez, for the Liberal party, will cede space to her husband, former councilor Yesith Triana, who could not be a candidate due to a disability imposed on him by the Attorney General’s Office.

The case of councilor Luis Fernando Quintero is well known. The leader of the Cambio Radical party in the department, Senator Didier Lobo, did not give him the endorsement. Quintero imposed a guardianship and this Tuesday he will issue an official statement.

The councilor for the Democratic Center, Eudes ‘Cheche’ Orozco he will not aspire either because, he assured, “the guarantees were not given within the party”. In his replacement, Juan David Ahumada will head the list, but the highest vote would be Jose Alberto Morillobusinessman’s son Jose Alberto Morillo.

Andiron Father is recognized in the political world for sponsoring candidacies for the Council. In 2019 he led the corporation to César Maestre, who completes the list of the 10 councilors who do not repeat.

WANT TO CONTINUE

On the other hand, there are the 9 councilors who do want to continue with their representation in the corporation. municipal. Councilor Jorge Luis Arzuaga will head the list of an alternative alliance; Rodrigo Álvarez and Wilber Hinojosa will be the candidates of the Conservative party; Ronald Arzuaga He is the only one of the ASI councilors who repeats his candidacy and Jose Gnecco will participate again for Radical change.

Josert Gómez, president of the Corporation, will go for the Independent list; Pedro Manuel Loperena by MAIS; Luis Manuel Fernández for the U and Mariam Muvdi for the Liberal party.

The 19 municipal council seats will be disputed by more than 282 candidates from 17 lists formed and registered with the National Registry.

