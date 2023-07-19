10 products that increased in cost the most, according to INEC – Crónica

The price of rice increased in recent weeks.

There is a variation in the prices of basic necessities in recent months, of these, 10 led the list as the most expensive, according to the Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC). In the supply centers of the city of Loja, the complaint of housewives is frequent.

The paiteña onion is the product that increased the most in price in June 2023, according to the INEC; it rose 17.2% in June, in relation to May of this year.

Likewise, passion fruit, melon, sweet peas, broccoli, rice, papaya and mayonnaise; Also on the list are pet food and hair dye.

According to the economist Gustavo Ortiz Hidalgo, this event is usually common at certain times of the year. However, there is concern about a possible effect of the El Niño phenomenon, which would affect productive activities.

Panorama

According to the professional, the increase in certain products, to date, has not had a negative impact on the economic development of the country, but “it can get complicated if the consequences of the El Niño phenomenon are very serious, affecting some sectors.” .

To this is added that the lack of public and private investment causes unemployment.

“60% of the economically active population are unemployed or underemployed, they do not have a formal job.”

Ortiz Hidalgo also added that the political situation facing the country: dissolution of the assembly, “cross death” and early elections, “creates an unattractive scenario for foreigners to invest in the country.”

Incidence

According to some housewives, rice has increased in cost. The arroba costs between USD 14 and USD 15, before it was USD 10 and USD 12.

Estrella María Morales, a citizen of Loja, specified that another of the inputs that increased in cost is onion.

“In the first months of the year, they gave three pounds for USD 1; however, in recent weeks, it is at USD 0.50 per pound. Likewise, coriander, papaya and sweet peas”, the buyer pointed out. (YO)

Products that increased in price the most last month:

onion,

passion fruit,

watermelon,

sweet pea,

broccoli,

rice,

papaya,

mayonnaise,

pet food,

hair dye.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

