10 Signs Scammers Are Targeting You

It is estimated that an average adult spends seven hours in front of their screens. When you’re done with work, you access apps to watch TV, bank, play games, socialize with friends, and even get a doctor’s appointment. Eset, a leading proactive threat detection company, warns that cybercriminals and fraudsters know that personal and financial information is being handed over to organizations you interact with online, and so they devise strategies to obtain that information and money.

“As users of internet-connected devices, getting a little more digitally savvy is key. By knowing and understanding how the tactics that cybercriminals usually use work, we will be better prepared to stay safe online and protect both our personal data and our money,” says Camilo Gutiérrez Amaya, Head of the ESET Latin America Research Laboratory.

Below, ESET shares a list of 10 warning signs common ones that should set off alarm bells and prevent possible risks:

1. The unsolicited message: These are the classic phishing emails or even text messages (smishing) that are the basis of many attacks carried out by scammers and cybercriminals. There are a wide variety of themes and excuses that are used, but they generally work through social engineering, where they manipulate victims into taking certain actions; for example, making a hasty decision by pretending to be a representative of a reputable organization such as the government, a technology provider, or a bank. The goal is often to steal login credentials and personal and financial information, or to inadvertently download malware onto your device.

2. Unexpected calls: Also known as voice phishing, or “vishing,” fraudulent calls are on the rise. Reports ensure that they increased by 550% during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year. Fraudsters often use the calls as part of a multi-stage phishing attack, with victims being tricked into calling a certain number that arrives via fraudulent email. These “hybrid” vishing campaigns now account for 26% of all vishing calls. The most popular tactics include calls that pretend, for example, that something is wrong with the person’s computer (Tech Support Scam) or that there is something wrong with one of their online accounts, usually those that contain personal and financial data.

3. Pressure to make a decision: A common tactic used in social engineering and phishing attacks is to pressure the victim into making a rash decision. It could be a prize draw that is about to end or a false delivery notification for an item that will be returned to sender unless tax is paid. The idea is to force that user to open a malicious attachment, click on a malicious link, and/or hand over her personal data.

4. Something doesn’t feel right: While scammers are working hard to sound more convincing and are likely to start using tools like ChatGPT for their malicious purposes, social engineering scams may not use perfect spelling. In other words, if an email is sent from a free email service like Gmail and begins with a generic greeting like “Dear Customer” and/or is riddled with grammatical errors, it’s most likely a scam.

5. An unexpected request to install a new update arrives: Software updates are important to ensure a safe and optimized user experience, but people need to make sure that they are downloading updates from the correct source.

It is important to be careful when doing installations that have not been properly vetted or are not listed as downloads on the legitimate provider’s site or an official app store. Phishing tactics often attempt to persuade them to do so, the original message can be spoofed to appear to be sent by a legitimate service provider such as a mobile carrier.

6. A popup window with a number to call to clean malware from the device: Fake alerts are sometimes designed to facilitate scams, especially tech support scams. In this regard, fake pop-ups may appear on the screen after visiting a malicious site. The fake message may indicate that the machine has been compromised with malware and that a support number should be called to clean up the machine. But in fact, doing so can lead directly to a fraudulent call center.

7. An offer that seems too good to be true: Scammers often take advantage of the gullibility of many Internet users. They could be high-value products offered for sale at significant discounts, lavish prizes offered for taking part in surveys, or even opportunities to invest in cryptocurrency. The bottom line is that if it seems too good to be true, it usually is.

8. Love confessions after just a few interactions: Lonely hearts trying their hand at dating sites should be aware that many of the profiles they interact with may be fake. Scammers befriend their victims on social media, dating apps and platforms, and then attempt to continue the conversation on alternative channels, such as instant messaging apps. They soon profess their love and then try to extract money from the victim, usually using excuses such as medical emergencies or plane tickets to meet.

9. A request to complete a survey in exchange for a gift: As mentioned, survey scams are an increasingly popular way for criminals to obtain personal and financial information from victims. A criminal campaign makes $80 million a month through fake surveys and giveaways. It’s important to be especially wary of those who offer generous freebies and too-good-to-be-true offers as there may be a scam, whether it’s giving up personal information, paying a small fee in exchange for a prize that never materializes, or even downloading an app. of dubious reputation.

10. Requests for money in advance: Transfer apps have made it very easy to make payments or send money to friends or family. But scammers also request payment through these apps, whether it’s for non-existent items they may be selling online or in romance scams. They may even pretend to be friends or family members requesting emergency funds, or they may pose as a legitimate business and send an invoice for payment.

The bottom line is that, unlike card payments, these apps do not allow the user to recover their funds if they are stolen through fraud.

“Examples of these common scams reinforce the idea to be skeptical when we receive unsolicited messages, gifts or offers that seem too good to be true, or urgent requests for information. It is important not to download anything that has not been previously verified. Do not respond to unsolicited emails or text messages and do not provide any information over the phone,” adds Gutiérrez Amaya from Eset.

