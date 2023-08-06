10 tips from Confabitare — idealista/news

According to a recent analysis by Confabitare, the association of homeowners, in the first half of 2023 apartment burglaries increased. Large cities are the hardest hit by this phenomenon, with one burglary every three minutes and an average of seventy homes out of a thousand being affected nationwide. The association has therefore drawn up a list of 10 useful tips to avoid burglaries especially during the summer holidays.

The main cause of this increase can be attributed to the general situation of economic crisis, while 38% of the reports for these crimes involve foreigners without a residence permit. In the comparison between the first half of 2023 and the same period of the previous year, Bologna ranks at the top of the list with a worrying increase of 28.7%. Milan follows with 27.2%, Turin with 22.4% and Rome with 21.6%. Catania is in last place with an increase of 12.6%.

To address this problem, Confabitare has developed ten tips which, if followed, can help reduce the risk of becoming victims of unwanted intrusions. Among these also enhancing good neighborly relations.

Never leave valuables, jewelery or money at home when you are away. Avoiding leaving valuables easily accessible can reduce the risk of theft. Hide such items in a safe place or consider renting a safety deposit box at a bank to protect your valuables. Photograph valuables that could be stolen. Taking detailed photographs of valuables, such as jewelry or artwork, can help in the event of theft. The photos can be provided to the competent authorities to facilitate the identification and recovery of the stolen goods. Make sure you close the front door and other possible accesses well. Before leaving, check that all doors, windows, internal courtyards and the terraces are well closed and equipped with secure locks. If you have electronic anti-theft systems, make sure they are activated. Also, consider the option of remote monitoring via security cameras to monitor your home remotely and receive notifications of suspicious activity. Avoid communicating absence information on social media. Avoid sharing publicly on social media information about your holidays and time away from home. Thieves could monitor your accounts and take advantage of your absence. Teaching children not to divulge such information through chats and social media is equally important. Establish good neighborly relations and notify neighbors that you are away Communicating with neighbors and letting them know that you will be away can be a great precaution. Ask them to keep an eye on your property and report any suspicious activity. In case of doubts or emergencies, it is important to have a relationship of trust and share the local emergency number, such as 113 or 112. Entrust the house keys to a trusted person. If possible, entrust the house keys to a trusted person who can make regular visits inside the house. This can help create the illusion that the house is inhabited and deter burglars. Avoid messages on your answering machine that provide information about absence. Avoid leaving messages on your answering machine indicating your absence. Thieves can call your phone number to see if someone is answering, and voicemail confirming absence could be a signal to them. Simulate someone’s presence in the house. If the absence is short, leave some lights, radio or television on to simulate the presence of someone in the house. You could also install lights that turn on remotely using an app. This can discourage burglars, who prefer to operate on empty houses. Avoid piling up mail in your letterbox. Mail piled up in your mailbox can indicate a long absence. Ask neighbors to collect the mail for you or request a temporarily suspended delivery service at your local post office. Do not enter if the door is open or closed from the inside. If on your return home you find the door open or closed from the inside, do not enter. This situation could indicate the presence of a burglar inside your home. Instead, walk away from the property and immediately dial an emergency number, such as 113 or 112, to report the situation