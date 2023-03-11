The Armando Trovajoli exhibition was presented today in Rome, in the presence of Mayor Roberto Gualtieri. A legend in music, paying homage to the genius of a great composer, pianist and conductor who passed away 10 years ago.

From March 11 to May 14, Rome celebrates the talent of Armando Trovajoli 10 years after his death. He does it with an exhibition entitled Armando Trovajoli. A legend in musicfor which he chose a location that represents the history of the Eternal City and its popular soul: the Museum of Rome in Trastevere. The exhibition tells the story of an exceptional life and career, to say the least, through a magnificent collection of photographs, videos, sheet music, documents, film posters and personal items, above all his iconic glasses. The exhibition, strongly desired by Mariapaola Trovajoli (wife of the artist), is divided into 9 sections: The beginnings, He Jazz, The piano, Radio, The cinema, Musical comedies, The television, The Passions, The teacher e Roma. Among the memorabilia there are also the script and the score to which Find them he was working on his last days: that of a stage version of the film Toscadirected by Luigi Magni in 1973 and starring Vittorio Gassman, Monica Vitti, Gigi Proietti e Aldo Fabrizi.

Armando Trovajoli. A legend in music it also allows you to see all the prizes won by Trovajoli, from David di Donatello to Nastri D’Argento, and it is very rich in the part dedicated to cinema. Not surprisingly, the musician has composed over 300 soundtracks, collaborating with great directors such as Victor De Sica, Mario Monicelli, Hector Scola, Luigi Magni, Dino Rice, Alberto Lattuada. Not to be missed are the unpublished drawings by Ettore Scola.

The press conference at the Capitol with the Mayor

Armando Trovajoli. A legend in music was presented this morning in the Sala Laudato Sì on the Campidoglio in the presence of the Mayor of Rome Robert Gualtieri and the Councilor for Culture of Rome Capital Miguel Gotor, of the curator and organizer of the exhibition Alexander Nicosiaby the Director of the Civic Museums Division of the Capitoline Superintendence Ilaria Miarelli Marianiby the Curator of the Exhibition Mariapaola Trovajoli e you Valerio Mastandreathat with Find them worked for the stage musical Rugantino.

Elegant and smiling, Robert Gualtieri was the first to speak saying: “It was a duty to hold this exhibition, which celebrates one of the greatest contemporary musicians that Rome has ever had. It is at least as joyful an exhibition as they were Armando Trovajoli and its music, and will be the starting point for an all-round cultural policy capable of enhancing important components of a city that must once again become a vibrant center not only for the conservation of its priceless heritage, but also for contemporary culture” .

Mariapaola Trovaiolistill very beautiful, sat next to Valerio Mastrandrea and she seemed very excited, almost intimidated. When it was her turn to comment on the exhibition, she plucked up the courage and, approaching the microphone, said: “I’ve always been two steps behind my husband. I would like this heritage that I have at home to be preserved, and I hope for this to happen. It was not easy for me to take a series of objects or musical scores out of his studio. My husband was very reserved and was also very shy about his music and his things, I don’t know if he would have been happy with an exhibition entirely dedicated to him. I brought things that at the beginning I had no intention of showing anyone. I wanted to say thank you Valerio who was much loved by my husband who considered him one of the few actors who manage to be human”.

Valerio Mastandrea talks about his friend and teacher Armando Trovajoli

Appealing to his sensational self-irony, Valerio Mastandrea spoke about his relationship with Armando Trovajoli. She did so by telling a couple of very funny anecdotes about Rugantinoin which he shared the stage with Sabrina Ferilli: “Our relationship went beyond the professional side. I always quote Sabrina Ferilli, which, in its delicacy, has always managed to give extraordinary judgments on the actors. To me she said: ‘In the forest they took you, in the forest you will return’, which was not exactly a good omen for my career which was just beginning at the time. The master, precisely because I came from the forest, when he auditioned me said a Peter Garinei, with his back to me: ‘Pie‘, in my opinion, he does it, he has a dry ass’. The first thing he had noticed in me was therefore not the talent but the dry ass. Again to make you understand how long it took me to win over his heart, even though in reality I think he loved me very much right away, I’ll tell you another anecdote about Rugantino. We recorded the CD before the show, then we went to a recording studio where the various choirs sang, there were some soloists and there was the orchestra. I went there two or three days before the show not to get ready but because I was scared. He always greeted me kindly until, the day before my debut, at the end of an extraordinary choral performance, he looked at me and said: ‘E mo’ so cazzi tua”.

Then Valerio Mastandrea he became more tender and more nostalgic and confessed: “I miss him so much, I would have liked to see Armando dealing with streaming platforms, with TV series. I like to think of him sitting down and making calls asking him for things he doesn’t understand, because he belongs to a still human season of our profession. The world has changed so much since we did Rugantino, and knowing that he won’t have the chance to deal with this transformation saddens me. I’m nostalgic for what didn’t happen, however, when earlier the Mayor and the Councilor spoke of how much cinema has been made Armando, I think of this city and I am increasingly convinced that we have to reopen many cinemas, and I say this as a citizen and not as an actor. There are so many rooms to reopen, because when Armando he made cinema, and he did it with Hector Scola and with Gigi Magni, there was a hall in each quarter. I’m sure people will go back to the cinema, if they can find theaters.”

Find themwho had the honor of playing together with the greatest jazz masters, first of all Miles Davis, has invented a new musical method, treating sound material with simplicity and authenticity. Almost everyone, speaking of him to the press today, mentioned the unforgettable “Rome doesn’t play stupid tonight”, a song that will never die. It would be nice if his legacy also reached the kids, perhaps those skaters who practice under the Ponte della Musica, which is named after Armando Trovajoli. Just the show Armando Trovajoli. A legend in music could produce this small miracle, also stimulating interest in young people for a city for which they have less and less respect and which in the 1960s, as he says Nanni Moretti in Dear Diary, she was beautiful.