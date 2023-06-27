100 hectares of the best field for BMW factory: area battle comes to a head

The Bavarian Minister of Construction and Transport, Christian Bernreiter (CSU) and Richard Mergner, Chairman of the BUND Naturschutz in Bayern, discussed with the citizens of the region.

A battery assembly plant for BMW electric cars is to be built in the Lower Bavarian communities of Straßkirchen and Irlbach. And with it 3,000 jobs. BMW has already bought up large areas in order to be able to start operations as early as next year.

However, food is still being produced on the 105 hectares, on “the best Lower Bavarian Gäuboden”, as the program says. Farmer Hans Ringlstetter also cultivates this soil, who points to still reliable yields despite more difficult climatic conditions. “You can’t bite off concrete,” warns Ringlstetter. In Bavaria, land use is between 10 and 11 ha per day.

We need your consent

This content is provided by If you activate the content, personal data may be processed and cookies may be set.

Accept

Conflict of goals between e-mobility and food



Minister Bernreiter recalls the opportunity to keep jobs in Bavaria, even though the automotive industry is undergoing a transformation from the internal combustion engine to electromobility. This change is usually associated with an exodus of industry abroad.

Mergner from the BUND says that the Bavarian state government is responsible for the high land use. BMW is just the tip of the iceberg. Politicians must find suitable locations for the establishment of companies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

