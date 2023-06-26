$100 million from the World Bank to support social assistance in Togo

The World Bank will inject $100 million into an initiative in Togo. This is the Transformative Social Assistance for Resilience (ASTRE) program.

On June 23, 2023, the Bretton Woods institution approved massive funding of $100 million from the International Development Association (IDA) to support ASTRE. Objective: strengthen the resilience of households living in extreme poverty with a focus on women, break the intergenerational cycle of poverty and stimulate investment in human capital.

An innovation in terms of social assistance in Togo, the ASTRE establishes a 100% cash transfer system for the benefit of extremely poor populations, representing 1.8 million people.

The program is designed to respond to unforeseen shocks, supporting up to 250,000 vulnerable households in the face of conflict, climate and health shocks. By 2029, ASTRE’s ambition is to lift 1.24 million people out of poverty.

In addition, the initiative is committed to the creation of a data laboratory to facilitate the development of public policies based on tangible evidence. In fact, technology and especially digital will be privileged. A multi-program, multi-vendor payment platform will simplify the aid transfer process, ensuring efficient, fast and accurate distribution.

Atha Assan

