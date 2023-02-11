The mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, announced the reward of $100 million pesos for information that allows the capture of those responsible for the triple murder that occurred in the Arbolizadora Alta sector, in Ciudad Bolívar.

According to preliminary information, the incident is related to an act of assassination, where two of the victims were minors (14 and 15 years old) and another young man, 17 years old, was seriously injured by the impact of three bullets.

The mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, said through Twitter that she gave “instructions to the Secretary of Security and the Police of Bogotá to hold a local security council and offer a reward of $100 million for those who help us to clarify” the triple homicide in Ciudad Bolívar.

I gave instructions to @SecurityBOG y @PoliciaBogota to hold a local security council and offer a reward of $100 million for those who help us clarify the attack against young people last night in Ciudad Bolívar.

We are going to reinforce the care of the community and youth. — Claudia López Hernández (@ClaudiaLopez) February 11, 2023

The authorities’ report shows that in this town, only in the month of January, 18 murders were committed.

After the fact, which occurred on the afternoon of this Friday, the mayoress is holding an extraordinary security council where the security strategies of the sector will be coordinated.