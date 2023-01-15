The commemorative coin of 10,000 pesos that the Banco de la República put into circulation on January 10, in commemoration of Policarpa Salavarrieta “La Pola”, a hero of independence, and which is one of the activities that the issuer will carry out in commemoration for its centenary; It has generated a stir among citizens, who sold out in a matter of days the 20,000 copies they issued. Although it was being sold for the nominal value that it declared, many began to sell them, others desperately seek them to collect, and others for fashion joined the task of acquiring it, leaving million-dollar transactions.

It is important to note that if the currency has commercial value, it means that you can use it to pay for or buy any product or service. However, its scarcity has made collectors hoard these currencies, while others took advantage of the furor and instead of selling it for the real value that Banco de la República was setting (10 thousand pesos), they inflated its price, costing up to $60 thousand.

The issuer has already announced that the stocks of the coin were exhausted, which means that, in less than a week, 200 million pesos were officially moved, but outside the entity the figure could be much higher, since it has been seen that They are reselling it for up to 350,000 pesos.

“We thank all citizens for the reception that the coin has had in homage to Policarpa Salavarrieta and we will be reporting on the evolution of inventories available to the public,” explained the Issuer’s Industrial and Treasury assistant manager, Néstor Plazas Bonilla.

Due to the high demand, Banco de la República will take out more 10,000-peso coins

The same official revealed that the interest generated by the coin has caused the bank to consider issuing more copies. Although it is not known when or where they will be distributed, through the official channels of the issuer it will be notified if a new commercialization is generated:

“The total issue corresponded to 20,000 coins, according to the estimates made at the time and taking into account the demand for previous commemorative coins. Given the success that this has had, the Bank is evaluating the possibility of making an additional issue in the future (…) We will be reporting on the evolution of available inventories ”, he added through a video. with Infobae

