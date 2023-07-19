100th Anniversary of Shuidonggou Site Discovery and Archaeological Achievements in Ningxia

100th Anniversary of Shuidonggou Site Celebrated at Press Conference in Ningxia

Yinchuan, Ningxia – The 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Shuidonggou site and a press conference on archaeological work in Ningxia in the new era were held in Yinchuan, Ningxia, on July 19th. At the press conference, the “transcript” of Ningxia’s archeology in the new era was announced, highlighting the significant role of Ningxia’s archaeological research results in cultural exchanges.

The Shuidonggou site, known as “the birthplace of Chinese prehistoric archaeology,” has played a crucial role in correcting the assertion that “China has no Paleolithic culture.” Gao Xing, a distinguished researcher at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and honorary chairman of the Asian Federation of Paleolithic Archeology, emphasized the importance of the site’s discovery and excavation. The special stone tool technology, population changes in different periods, and complex environmental evolution background make it one of the most important Paleolithic sites in northern China and even East Asia. The site’s findings have contributed to the understanding of major international issues such as the origin of agriculture.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Shuidonggou site, an international academic conference will be held in Ningxia from August 10th to 13th. Renowned archaeological experts and scholars will gather to discuss and exchange archaeological research results from the Paleolithic Age and Ningxia.

Ningxia has undertaken several archaeological excavation projects in addition to the Shuidonggou site. Ma Qiang, deputy director and researcher of the Ningxia Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, highlighted the findings from sites such as the Qingtongxia Pigeon Mountain site, the Pengyang Yaoheyuan Shang and Zhou sites, the Yanchi Zhangjiachang Han Dynasty city site, and the Helan Mountain Su site. These excavations have unearthed significant artifacts, including ostrich egg skin decorations and deer tooth decorations from the Pigeon Mountain site, reflecting the aesthetics and exquisite drilling technology of ancient humans thousands of years ago. The ruins of the city of Huoguo have shed light on the defense strategies of the Zhou royal family in the Northwest, while the Ci Kiln site demonstrates the historical facts of ethnic cultural exchanges and the development process of the Chinese nation’s pluralistic unity during the Song Dynasty.

According to Ma Qiang, these archaeological research results significantly contribute to the in-depth understanding of the origin, formation, and development of Chinese civilization.

The press conference and upcoming academic conference showcase the importance of archaeological research in preserving and sharing the rich cultural heritage of Ningxia. These findings not only contribute to the international academic community but also promote cultural exchange between China and the rest of the world.

