105th anniversary of the Artillery – Online Defense

The celebrations on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the establishment of the Artillery took place today at the Bracciano artillery command and the Sabaudia anti-aircraft artillery command.

The anniversary is linked to the feats of arms which, during the First World War, in the 2nd battle of the Piave better known as the “Battle of the Solstice”, saw, starting from 15 June 1918, the artillerymen heroically guaranteeing the continuity of fire which made it possible to block the Austro-Hungarian advance and to lay the foundations for the definitive victory. Due to the decisive role that distinguished its work, the War Flag of the Artillery was decorated with its third Gold Medal.

Land fire support and airspace defense are among the essential tasks of the Italian Artillery. Its two specialties, Terrestrial and Anti-aircraft, constitute a technologically advanced and complex system of procedures for land surveillance, acquisition and engagement of targets from the third dimension.

