Home News 106-year-old on the cover of “Vogue”
News

106-year-old on the cover of “Vogue”

by admin
106-year-old on the cover of “Vogue”

Tattooed arms, crimson lips: Apo Whang-Od is the oldest woman to ever appear on the cover of Vogue. The 106-year-old can be seen on the cover of the fashion magazine’s April issue in Philippines. Whang-Od, also known as Maria Oggay, is believed to be the oldest Kalinga tattoo artist in the Philippines. In the tattooing technique she practices, the ink is tapped into the skin with a hand needle.

The cover photo shows Whong-Ad in traditional dress. She was photographed by the photographer Art Nepomuk. Before Whang-Od, actress Judi Dench held the record as the oldest Vogue-Cover model. She was photographed in 2020 at the age of 85.

Valerie Hader

Valerie Hader

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Infections still stable in Canavese, + 19 in three days. The pressure on hospitals does not decrease

You may also like

Patrick Graichen: The man who wants your heating

Raúl Padilla, former rector of the University of...

Captured in Yopal alleged member of the Clan...

A Bold Step Forward. Regions Foundation, Jefferson State...

Afternoon of coffee and table wine

Programming Holy Week 2023 Holy Monday

Roland Weber is now calling the shots on...

Press review of Monday April 03, 2023: Controversy...

A stop for minors in Ibagué.

Coach changes nine and ten in LaLiga: Espanyol...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy