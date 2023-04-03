Tattooed arms, crimson lips: Apo Whang-Od is the oldest woman to ever appear on the cover of Vogue. The 106-year-old can be seen on the cover of the fashion magazine’s April issue in Philippines. Whang-Od, also known as Maria Oggay, is believed to be the oldest Kalinga tattoo artist in the Philippines. In the tattooing technique she practices, the ink is tapped into the skin with a hand needle.

The cover photo shows Whong-Ad in traditional dress. She was photographed by the photographer Art Nepomuk. Before Whang-Od, actress Judi Dench held the record as the oldest Vogue-Cover model. She was photographed in 2020 at the age of 85.

Valerie Hader