Source title: 108 kinds of Chinese and Western medicine products are available, the public does not need to rush to buy the same medicine

After being infected with the new crown, different patients have different symptoms. How to treat the symptoms? Which drugs can be used in combination? Which drugs cannot be taken at the same time… On December 14, Yang Yiheng, deputy director of the Beijing Pharmaceutical Quality Control and Improvement Center and deputy director of the Pharmacy Department of Peking University Third Hospital, answered the questions from a professional perspective. In response to many questions about the use of drugs for patients infected with the new crown, the Beijing Municipal Health and Health Commission recently released the "Catalogue of Drugs for Patients Infected with New Crown (First Edition)". According to Yang Yiheng, according to the principle of separating Chinese and Western medicines, the catalog recommends 67 Chinese medicine varieties for 6 types of TCM diagnostic symptoms such as fever and sore throat; 41 Western medicine varieties are recommended for 4 types of clinical symptoms such as cough and phlegm. Symptoms, on-demand purchase, medication. "We hope that through such a catalog, we can relieve everyone's panic about medication and drug hoarding." Yang Yiheng specially reminded that the 108 drugs in the catalog are all generic names, and each generic name is produced by at least 10 manufacturers in my country. That is to say, similar drugs are very substitutable, so everyone does not need to rush to buy the same drug. "At present, these 108 kinds of medicines are sold in the city. There is no need for everyone to concentrate on buying one or two medicines. It is okay to change to another medicine if you don't have this kind of medicine. There are a lot of medicines that we can use. ." "The reason why we list so many drugs and list the detailed types is to tell everyone not to focus on one or two drugs." Yang Yiheng further explained that the classification of the drug list is to remind the public that a certain type of drug can be specifically treated. When the common people treat their own diseases at home, they can take appropriate and rational medicines. For example, Western medicine for fever reduction includes sustained-release capsules, sustained-release tablets, and oral liquids. Although they are in different dosage forms, their ingredients are actually the same, and they can all be used. "In the use of traditional Chinese medicine, we pay attention to syndrome differentiation and classification. The clinical manifestations of the disease are different in different seasons and different regions. For example, Beijing is now in severe winter, and it is also the time when influenza breaks out every year. Beijing residents are generally prone to colds and colds in this season. "Yang Yiheng said that the main characteristics of wind-cold cold are fear of cold, runny nose, cold hands and feet, and the body temperature may soar to 39 degrees all of a sudden. When these symptoms appear, you can no longer take medicines for treating wind-heat and cold, because those medicines are very cold, and people with wind-cold and cold will have diarrhea and feel colder and colder after taking the wrong medicine. "Anemopyretic cold is characterized by not being afraid of the cold. When it comes up, the body temperature is high, the throat is red and swollen, painful, and yellow phlegm is coughed up. At this time, Chinese medicine containing forsythia, honeysuckle, gypsum, and skullcap should be used. Three such ingredients prove that it is a wind-heat-cold medicine and can be used symptomatically." Yang Yiheng said. Generally speaking, the cold medicine for treating wind and cold will say disperse wind, relieve exterior, dispel cold, etc. For example, medicines such as ephedra, Nepeta, incense, and poisonous fire generally have the effect of dispelling wind and cold. The medicines for treating wind-heat and cold may be more heat-clearing and detoxifying. Citizens can judge how to use this kind of medicines through their functions.

