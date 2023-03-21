ATTEMPT. The USB that exploded caused slight damage to journalist Lenín Artieda. This is because the internal capsule did not fully explode.

Three television channels and one radio received a package with flash drives, one exploded. Organizations ask for reinforcement of state security.

They call it a ‘killer USB’ or ‘killer’ flash drive and it is used to destroy information, although –in some cases– it ends up burning or exploding computers.

Josué Herández, a master’s in cybersecurity, points out that this technology charges its capacitors by connecting it to a computer’s USB port, and discharges them immediately. “This USB is capable of frying a computer and thus destroying the information”.

This would have been the technology used to attack journalists from different Ecuadorian media outlets: Lenín Artieda, from Ecuavisa; Milton Pérez, from Teleamazonas; Mauricio Ayora, from TC Television; Miguel Rivadeneira, from Radio Democracy (EXA); and Carlos Vera, an independent who has a digital medium.

Artieda was the only one who inserted the device into a computer and within seconds it exploded. The journalist suffered minor injuries.

Herández points out that although killer USBs seek to attack ports not with malware (viruses), but with an electric charge; the voltage incompatible with the computer may cause an explosion.

“So a computer could become a bomb,” adds Hernández.

victims and witnesses

The president of the Communication Council, Jeannine Cruz, points out that it is worrying how violence against the country’s press is escalating. At the moment, there are 11 journalists in the victim-witness system; among them Vera.

In addition, there are more than 40 attacks registered in 2023 against the press. Cruz indicates that it is necessary for journalists to file a complaint in case of intimidation.

At the moment, indications are raised in the facilities of the media outlet. On the other hand, anti-bomb personnel from @PoliciaEcuador he moved to @tctelevision, where another bomb would have been detected in the News area. The device would not have exploded (development). pic.twitter.com/7SXCkPJut1 – Ecuador Prosecutor (@FiscaliaEcuador) March 20, 2023

explosive charge

The National Chief of Police Criminalistics, Xavier Chango, gave details about the attack on journalist Lenin Artieda. He explained that the USB It had an explosive that was activated when connected to the computer, with a charge of approximately 5 volts.

It is presumed that the explosive would be RDX, which is of a military type, which is located in a very small capsule, approximately one centimeter in length, similar to a fuse.

The Police verified that only the explosive charge of half of the capsule was activated. “That is why there is not such a serious affectation to the person.”

impunity and insecurity

César Ricaurte, executive director of Fundamedios, points out that this is a new attack on Ecuadorian journalism, since in October 2022, there were threats against the RTS channel and Diario Extra after two people on a motorcycle, at 01:20, shot three times against the door of the television channel, in Guayaquil. Both individuals left intimidating pamphlets.

Ricaurte says that these events are added to the 358 attacks against the press that were registered in 2022. For this reason – he says – it is urgent that the “protection mechanisms for the work of journalists”, which are contemplated in the latest reforms made to the Organic Law of Communication.

“It is urgent that the Government issues the regulations to the Communication Law”, Ricaurte stands out, as well as the Network of Free Journalists of Ecuador.

In this way, protection protocols for journalists can be activated, something that did not happen in the June 2022 strike, which left a balance of 242 attacked: 114 journalists (10 were attacked twice): 80 media outlets; 40 photojournalists and cameramen; six activists, social organizations and organized citizens; artists and citizens on one occasion.

#LaHora condemns the second attack on our journalist. We strongly call on leaders to guarantee the safety of journalists and respect for the right to free information. We tell you ???????? https://t.co/TAuNsM2Cgp pic.twitter.com/i4sMIXVUvY – Ecuador Time (@lahoraecuador) June 24, 2022

The chain of impunity for the attacks and murders against communication workers makes the violence escalate. In Ecuador, during the October 2019 strike, there were kidnappings. However, the National Assembly granted amnesties to those involved.

In 2022, four journalists were killed in unclear situations. “We have not made significant progress on these cases,” warns Ricaurte. (AVV)

‘We are missing three’ for five years

The attacks on the media come weeks after the five-year anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of the journalistic team of the newspaper El Comercio: the reporter javier ortegathe photographer Paul Rivas and the driver Efrain Segarra,

On March 26, 2023, it will be five years since the kidnapping was reported. From that moment, those close to the victims asked the Government How transparent the investigations.

Según la Unesco, el 86% de asesinatos de periodistas quedan en la impunidad.

Pendrive ‘asesino’ fue la tecnología usada para atentar contra periodistas en Ecuador