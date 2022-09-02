Latest Epidemic Notification

From 0-24:00 on September 1, 2022, 11 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia were added in Heilongjiang Province (4 in Harbin, including 3 in Daoli District and 1 in Nangang District; 4 in Suihua City, all in Zhaodong City; 3 cases in Daqing City, including 2 cases in Sartu District and 1 case in Longfeng District), including 3 cases from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases (all in Daqing City); 207 new local asymptomatic infections (Daqing City) 201 cases, including 154 in Sartu District, 32 in Longfeng District, and 15 in Ranghulu District; 5 in Suihua City, all in Zhaodong City; 1 in Harbin City, in Daoli District). 2 newly imported confirmed cases (reported by Harbin City) and 5 newly imported asymptomatic infections (reported by Harbin City). On the same day, 6 cases of local asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation (5 cases in Daqing City and 1 case in Heihe City); 1 case of imported confirmed cases was cured and discharged, and 1 case of asymptomatic infections imported from abroad was released from medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 1, there were 53 local confirmed cases and 539 local asymptomatic infections in the province; there were 11 imported confirmed cases and 5 imported asymptomatic infections in the province.

A local epidemic has occurred in our province, and the general public is requested to firmly establish the concept of “everyone is the first responsible person for their own health“, standardize vaccination, adhere to “wear masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate more, and do not gather”, and pay close attention to the epidemic situation. If there is an intersection with the trajectory of the positive infection, or if there is a history of travel and residence in domestic medium and high-risk areas or epidemic-related areas within 7 days, immediately report to the community (village) and work unit where you live, and cooperate with the implementation of prevention and control measures. If you have symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, decreased sense of smell (taste), diarrhea, etc., please do not take the medicine by yourself. Wear a mask and go to the nearest fever clinic for inspection and treatment as soon as possible. Avoid taking public transportation during the treatment process. , and take the initiative to inform the travel history, contact history.

The epidemic prevention and control headquarters of all cities and localities should check the recent arrivals (returns) of the epidemic-related areas in our province, strengthen the “big data + grid”, accurately grasp and control the relevant risk personnel, and evaluate the infection of the identified risk personnel. Classified control measures such as coding, nucleic acid testing, isolation management and health monitoring should be implemented as soon as possible after the risk.