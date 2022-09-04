From 0-24:00 on September 3, Liaoning Province added 11 new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, including 5 cases reported in Shenyang City, 5 cases in Dalian City, and 1 case in Tieling City; 113 new local asymptomatic infections, Among them, 6 cases were reported in Shenyang City, 101 cases were reported in Dalian City, 2 cases were reported in Anshan City, and 4 cases were reported in Yingkou City; 1 newly imported confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was reported in Shenyang City; 7 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added. Among them, 4 cases were reported in Shenyang City and 3 cases were reported in Dalian City. 4 local asymptomatic infections and 2 imported asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 3, the province has reported a total of 1,839 confirmed cases (including 273 imported from abroad), 1,770 cured and discharged, 2 died, and 67 were treated in hospital (62 local and 5 imported). At present, there are 679 asymptomatic infections still under medical observation (632 domestic cases and 47 imported cases).