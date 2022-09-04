Home News 11 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Liaoning Province, 113 new local asymptomatic infections
11 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Liaoning Province, 113 new local asymptomatic infections

From 0-24:00 on September 3, Liaoning Province added 11 new confirmed cases of local new coronary pneumonia, including 5 cases reported in Shenyang City, 5 cases in Dalian City, and 1 case in Tieling City; 113 new local asymptomatic infections, Among them, 6 cases were reported in Shenyang City, 101 cases were reported in Dalian City, 2 cases were reported in Anshan City, and 4 cases were reported in Yingkou City; 1 newly imported confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was reported in Shenyang City; 7 new cases of imported asymptomatic infections were added. Among them, 4 cases were reported in Shenyang City and 3 cases were reported in Dalian City. 4 local asymptomatic infections and 2 imported asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation.

As of 24:00 on September 3, the province has reported a total of 1,839 confirmed cases (including 273 imported from abroad), 1,770 cured and discharged, 2 died, and 67 were treated in hospital (62 local and 5 imported). At present, there are 679 asymptomatic infections still under medical observation (632 domestic cases and 47 imported cases).

