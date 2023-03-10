Home News 11. Notices to the parties on the request of Jamaat-e-Islami regarding the conduct of elections in USS
The Sindh High Court has issued notices to the parties on the request of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman regarding the holding of elections in 11 Local Union Committees.
Web Desk: In the Sindh High Court, a hearing was held on the request of Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeemur Rehman regarding holding elections in 11 local union committees.
The petitioner’s lawyer, Usman Farooq Advocate, stated that the elections for chairman and vice chairman were not held in 11 seats. Elections were not held due to death of candidates and other reasons. The Election Commission was also approached for elections on 11 seats.
The petitioner said that the Election Commission is avoiding holding elections on 11 seats. Immediate elections should be held to complete the mayoralty process. The Election Commission should be ordered to hold elections on 11 seats immediately.
The court issued notices to the parties and asked them to respond within 10 days.

