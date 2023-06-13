Home » 11 suspects detained in the usurer operation in Mersin – Current News
11 suspects detained in the usurer operation in Mersin – Current News

11 suspects detained in the usurer operation in Mersin

11 suspects in custody in loan shark operation in Mersin

Mersin Provincial Police DepartmentAccording to the statement made by Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime (KOM) Branch Office teams, to people who are in financial difficulties high interestgive them money ill-gotten gain by providing usury ve fraud He worked for people who did it. In the studies carried out, 10 in Mersin, 2 in Tarsus and one in Diyarbakır. 13 suspects determined.

The teams, which took action to catch the detected suspects, organized a simultaneous operation at the addresses determined at dawn. In the operation carried out with the support of Special Operations and drones, 11 of the 13 suspects were caught and detained.

During the searches made at the addresses, 2 unlicensed pistols, 1 shotgun and a total of 162 cartridges belonging to them, 18 debt notes signed, 11 of which were filled, and 5 title deeds were seized.

It has been reported that two people are being sought in relation to the incident and the investigation is continuing.

