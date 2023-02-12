Eleven pilot whales were rescued on Saturday after they washed up near shore on Sri Lanka’s west coast, local officials announced.

A navy team assisted in the rescue efforts along with local fishermen who raised the alarm when they saw the whales near the tourist town of Kudawa.

“There were 14 but three died,” Eranda Gamage, head of wildlife, told AFP.

“We had to take them to deeper water to release them there and not come back to shore. The navy took them in their boats and released them,” he added.

Pilot whales, which can measure up to twenty feet in length and weigh one ton, are highly social animals.

The reasons why whales wash up on the coast are unknown, despite the fact that scientists have been studying the phenomenon for decades.

In 2020, Sri Lankan rescue teams managed to save 120 pilot whales in an operation in which the national navy also participated.