11-year-old girl was injured with burns in house fire

An 11-year-old girl was injured with burns on different parts of her body after the house where she lived with her parents caught fire.

The case occurred in the township of Caracolicito, jurisdiction of the municipality of El Copey, at midnight this Saturday, April 15.

The Police indicated that they received the call from the community about a fire in a house in the Casa Blanca invasion of Caracolicito. The uniformed men gave notice that the firefighters from the municipality of El Copey put out the flames in aid of the Bosconia firefighters.

Apparently, the cause of the conflagration was a short circuit.

In the house was the injured minor, two more children and two adults, who were unharmed.

It was learned that the 11-year-old girl was transferred to the San Roque de El Copey hospital.

