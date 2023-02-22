On January 7, 2023, an elderly rural man in Tai’an City, Shandong Province. schematic diagram. (Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 21, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Zhao Fenghua) Zhou Kangluo, an old man in Chongqing, was confirmed dead by the authorities earlier in a car accident. However, 11 years later, he appeared in front of his family again. What happened during this period? ? The news was on the Weibo hot search list on February 21, with more than 270 million views.

According to the Lu media “Xiaoxiang Morning News“, in 2012, Chongqing Zhou Kangluo was sent to a hospital in Chongqing by his family for treatment due to mental illness. According to the surveillance footage at the back door of the hospital, he left the hospital alone and has not been heard from since. Zhou’s family also fought a lawsuit against the hospital. Zhou’s family won the lawsuit and received 10,000 yuan (RMB) in compensation.

According to the report, the family members thought that Zhou Kangluo was “lost” and were looking for him everywhere. Twenty days later, someone found the body of a man in the grass near the place where Zhou Kangluo “lost”. The dead man was beyond recognition due to a car accident. Staff from relevant local departments rushed to the scene and told Zhou’s family that the deceased was the missing Zhou Kangluo.

As a result, Zhou Kangluo’s family “taken away” the body and made arrangements for his funeral. However, 11 years later, the “dead” Zhou Kangluo was sent to the rescue management station in Zhongxian County, Chongqing, and then sent to the local Minkang Hospital.

The local police told the media that in the summer of 2022, when they were patrolling, they found Zhou Kangluo wandering on the mountain. After face comparison, his identity was not verified, so he was sent to the aid station.

Mr. Zhou’s grandson, Mr. Chen, told the media that he happened to see missing person notices posted by aid stations and hospitals.

Because the incident was too bizarre, Mr. Chen’s uncle and uncle quietly rushed to the hospital for confirmation. When Zhou Kangluo, who was in his seventies, appeared in front of them, he could no longer speak. With trembling hands, he clearly wrote the names of his family members. When he saw his second brother who was once dependent on him, the old man Zhou Kangluo burst into tears. Currently, he is still receiving treatment at Minkang Hospital.

Around the Zhou Kangluo incident, there are still many unsolved mysteries: what happened to him in the past 11 years? Who was the person who was involved in a car accident 11 years ago? Zhou Kangluo’s family expressed the hope that the authorities could give an explanation.

The death of Zhou Kangluo sparked heated discussions among netizens. Many netizens thought of the disappearance of Hu Xinyu, a senior high school student in Shangrao, Jiangxi Province, and the “relevant department” responsible for the identification of Hu Xinyu’s death was questioned by netizens.

Netizen “Dao Da Yi rake”: More than 20 days later, the unrecognizable corpse was identified by the relevant departments as his (Zhou Kangluo). How did he identify it? If it is judged by clothing, why did the deceased wear the old man’s clothes? Did you do a DNA comparison? If you don’t do it, it’s dereliction of duty, if you do, then it’s tricky. After the Hu Xinyu incident, people no longer make random guesses, but in this matter, the old man must first be ruled out (whose organs were harvested).

Netizen “Yi Yin Ziya”: This can be used as a suspense film, the government department has a big problem!

Netizen “It’s Suoyue”: Wait, common sense! Unrecognizable, including the skin on the fingers, where did the DNA come from?

Netizen “Urban Renewal”: According to the news, the police discovered it when they were patrolling the mountains. Has (Zhou Kangluo) lived on the mountains for so many years?

Netizen “Minercraft Around the World Server”: Who was the unrecognizable person who died in a car accident eleven years ago?

